Another Voice: Bill would limit care choices for the severely disabled

A bill titled the “HCBS Access Act” will soon be brought before Congress. HCBS is an acronym for Home Care Based Services.
The changes this bill proposes are contrary to the well-being of our most severely disabled and vulnerable family members and citizens.
Currently, intermediate care facilities (ICF’s) and nursing homes provide care for individuals with severe intellectual, developmental, physical and medical disabilities.
Their care requires a team of professional caregivers, including physicians, nurses, social workers, physical, occupational, speech and behavior therapists, and care aides.
The HCBS bill is predicated on a gravely mistaken assumption that even the most severely disabled individuals can live safely in community settings, such as group homes.
Although not the stated intention of this bill, its effect will be that nursing homes and ICF’s will be phased out, and even the most severely disabled will be forced into community homes with inadequately trained caregivers.
This will occur because, under the provisions of this bill, the federal government will pay 100% of the cost of care in community settings, but only a portion of the cost of care in nursing homes and ICF’s.
This will disincentivize states to provide care in larger congregate settings, because they will have to pay part of the cost of such care.
The process of removing clients from ICF’s has already begun. My 73-year-old brother, Robert, lives at Polk Center, an ICF in western Pennsylvania.
He has severe intellectual disability, severe autism, a seizure disorder and physical disabilities. He is nonambulatory, nonverbal, incontinent, and is fed via feeding tube.
Robert is totally dependent for bathing, dressing, feeding (via tube), diapering, transfers between bed and wheelchair, administration of medicines (via tube), and intervention for seizures and self-injurious behaviors.
Robert is fragile and vulnerable. He cannot safely be cared for in a group home, with minimally trained caregivers. However, I was notified in 2019 that Polk Center will be closing in 2022, and that we need to find community placement for him.
This is a travesty. Lawmakers must realize that not all developmentally handicapped people are best served in community settings. We need intermediate care facilities to care for these fragile people!
Please, contact your legislators in Washington and ask them to not support the HCBS bill.
There is an April 26 deadline for the Senate Aging Committee to receive public comments on the bill. Please act now.
Sara Wojcik is a retired registered nurse from Buffalo.