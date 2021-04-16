Another Voice: Bill would limit care choices for the severely disabled

A bill titled the “HCBS Access Act” will soon be brought before Congress. HCBS is an acronym for Home Care Based Services.

The changes this bill proposes are contrary to the well-being of our most severely disabled and vulnerable family members and citizens.

Currently, intermediate care facilities (ICF’s) and nursing homes provide care for individuals with severe intellectual, developmental, physical and medical disabilities.

Their care requires a team of professional caregivers, including physicians, nurses, social workers, physical, occupational, speech and behavior therapists, and care aides.

The HCBS bill is predicated on a gravely mistaken assumption that even the most severely disabled individuals can live safely in community settings, such as group homes.

Although not the stated intention of this bill, its effect will be that nursing homes and ICF’s will be phased out, and even the most severely disabled will be forced into community homes with inadequately trained caregivers.

This will occur because, under the provisions of this bill, the federal government will pay 100% of the cost of care in community settings, but only a portion of the cost of care in nursing homes and ICF’s.