Another Voice: Bill protecting immigrants will benefit whole state

President Biden has begun reforming U.S. immigration policies. However, undocumented immigrants in New York are at high risk for detention and deportation due to local law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, or ICE.
In Western and Central New York, there are numerous cases of local police officers acting outside of their legal jurisdiction when they contact ICE to detain someone who may be an undocumented immigrant.
New York must pass the New York for All Act (S.03076/A.02328), which offers protections that benefits all New Yorkers. The act will prohibit state and local officers from enforcing immigration laws that funnel people into ICE custody. It will also prohibit ICE from entering private property without a warrant, and it will ensure that people are read their rights before being interviewed by ICE, in addition to other safeguards.
As a medical anthropologist, I’ve conducted years of research with immigrant farmworkers in Western and Central New York. My colleague Jennifer Guzmán and I have found that in communities where local police turn people over to ICE, immigrants will isolate themselves on the farms where they work and live in order to avoid being detained, deported and separated from their families. This isolation prevents them from going to the grocery store, doctor’s office, or to school and community meetings for fear that they may be turned over to federal custody.
Immigrants are also afraid to go to hospitals in case the police officers, who routinely patrol hospital emergency rooms, notify ICE. During a global pandemic, police collaboration with ICE deters immigrants from being tested and treated for Covid-19 and increases the risk of community exposure and spread. Chronic fear and anxiety also harm the health of immigrants and their families.
Although some argue that undocumented farmworkers “choose” to take this risk by remaining in the U.S. without authorization, the reality is that the agriculture industry would not survive without them. As long as there is a demand for labor, immigrants will continue to make essential contributions to our economy and our communities. Therefore, they deserve to live in our communities without fear of detention, deportation and family separation.
Policies that prevent law enforcement collaboration with ICE also benefit U.S. citizens. Studies show that when immigrants trust police officers, they are more likely to report crimes, resulting in safer communities, and they contribute to the economy by spending money in local businesses.
New York must provide safety for all New Yorkers by passing the New York for All bill.
Melanie A. Medeiros, Ph.D., is an associate professor of anthropology at SUNY Geneseo.