Another Voice: Bill protecting immigrants will benefit whole state

President Biden has begun reforming U.S. immigration policies. However, undocumented immigrants in New York are at high risk for detention and deportation due to local law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, or ICE.

In Western and Central New York, there are numerous cases of local police officers acting outside of their legal jurisdiction when they contact ICE to detain someone who may be an undocumented immigrant.

New York must pass the New York for All Act (S.03076/A.02328), which offers protections that benefits all New Yorkers. The act will prohibit state and local officers from enforcing immigration laws that funnel people into ICE custody. It will also prohibit ICE from entering private property without a warrant, and it will ensure that people are read their rights before being interviewed by ICE, in addition to other safeguards.