Another Voice: Bill involving automatic sealing of certain convictions should become law

The United States is facing a skilled worker shortage, and New York State is not immune to this critical issue. However, the state legislature has an opportunity to open the door for more than a half-million New Yorkers and match a ready and willing workforce with employers seeking to hire.

We often hear those who have completed their criminal sentence have “paid their debt to society,” but for too long, that debt has continued after the completion of such sentences. A bill to automatically seal eligible convictions would provide more than 2.3 million New Yorkers with a real opportunity for a second chance at a successful life. The Business Council of New York State supports this bill as it would remove barriers to gainful employment, housing and education. Reducing recidivism begins with gainful employment, and gainful employment provides the resources necessary to improve lives.

The current process to seal eligible convictions is a costly and burdensome battle in New York. Less than 1% of the eligible 600,000 New Yorkers have been able to successfully seal their records. The barriers to sealing records have disproportionately impacted Black and Latinx people, who make up three-quarters of the state’s prison population.

Many of the Business Council’s members support and are part of the national Second Chance Business Coalition – more than 40 large companies that are committed to reducing barriers for the formerly incarcerated. This legislative proposal to automatically seal eligible records is an important mechanism to achieve these goals.

The bill has important “guardrails” regarding who is eligible for automatic sealing and important liability protections for employers. First, while convictions would be automatically sealed for civil purposes three years after sentencing for misdemeanors and seven years after sentencing for felonies, excluding time spent incarcerated, a person cannot have any pending charges or new convictions during these wait periods. Sex offenses are in their own category and are ineligible for automatic sealing.

Additionally, relevant law enforcement and qualified agencies would continue to have access to sealed records for background checks on applications such as firearm permits and prosecutions for new offenses where previous convictions would be considered. Equally as important, entities required by state or federal law to request a fingerprint-based check of criminal history will still have access to records, and there are important liability protections for businesses in the bill.

The Business Council, and many of our member organizations including JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, just to name a few, have been outspoken in their support for clean slate initiatives. This is common-sense legislation that would allow many people in historically marginalized communities to participate in the economic growth that is currently being stalled because businesses just cannot hire enough people.

Heather C. Briccetti, Esq. is the president and CEO of The Business Council of New York State, Inc.