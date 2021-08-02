Another Voice: Biles shows athletes need emotional, mental support

The gymnast Simone Biles’ courageous decision to withdraw from several events on the Olympic stage displays what we should all strive for: the equality of physical and mental health. Although her injury may not be visible, it does not make it any less debilitating or in need of attention.

Athletes are driven, focused, goal-oriented and high-achieving individuals. Qualities that make athletes excel at their sport and in the classroom are often qualities that drive anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns. Unfortunately, stigma associated with mental health deters athletes from asking for help when needed. Noticing warning signs and supporting teammates is often difficult for athletes while focusing on their performance.

It is not just about performance anxiety in sports, it is about self-esteem and self-worth being tied up in their playing time, ranking and success on the field. They are under tremendous pressure as they are constantly evaluated by coaches, scouts, teammates and rival teams. This leads to increased overall levels of anxiety on and off the field.

An NCAA survey in 2015 found 30% of participating student-athletes reported feeling seriously overwhelmed during the past month. A third struggled to find energy for other tasks because of the physical and psychological demands of their sport.