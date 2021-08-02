Another Voice: Biles shows athletes need emotional, mental support

The gymnast Simone Biles’ courageous decision to withdraw from several events on the Olympic stage displays what we should all strive for: the equality of physical and mental health. Although her injury may not be visible, it does not make it any less debilitating or in need of attention.
Athletes are driven, focused, goal-oriented and high-achieving individuals. Qualities that make athletes excel at their sport and in the classroom are often qualities that drive anxiety, depression and other mental health concerns. Unfortunately, stigma associated with mental health deters athletes from asking for help when needed. Noticing warning signs and supporting teammates is often difficult for athletes while focusing on their performance.
It is not just about performance anxiety in sports, it is about self-esteem and self-worth being tied up in their playing time, ranking and success on the field. They are under tremendous pressure as they are constantly evaluated by coaches, scouts, teammates and rival teams. This leads to increased overall levels of anxiety on and off the field.
An NCAA survey in 2015 found 30% of participating student-athletes reported feeling seriously overwhelmed during the past month. A third struggled to find energy for other tasks because of the physical and psychological demands of their sport.
As an educator and coach for more than 15 years, I was on the front line with local athletes and saw the need for emotional support. This inspired me to become a licensed mental health counselor.
We have plentiful performance training for athletes’ physical health, but we lack emotional and mental health support and prevention programs. As a society, we focus on prevention of physical health issues, yet we wait until people are in a crisis to address mental health. We need to shift this paradigm to focus on prevention and early intervention for young athletes.
The self-awareness and courage that Biles modeled should be seen as an inspiration for athletes. They need to remain aware of the warning signs of deteriorating mental health in order to get the support they need. I encourage coaches, parents, schools and athletic teams to start the conversation and equip athletes with the tools they need to identify, cope and respond to mental health difficulties within sports and their lives.
We’re seeing signs of mental health concerns at younger ages than ever before. Starting the conversation with athletes in conjunction with early intervention and prevention training can assist in reducing stigma surrounding mental health in athletics and help athletes seek the support they need.
Danielle Vallas is a licensed mental health counselor and co-founder of D&G Wellness Consulting in Orchard Park.
