Another Voice: Big Tech global monopolies are hurting everyone

Americans agree on one thing: the United States has a monopoly problem. A full 57% of Americans believe politicians should do more to regulate Big Tech firms, according to Gallup.

On this issue, there is even a rare bipartisan consensus: Six Republicans joined ten Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee to pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which would force Big Tech companies to open their platforms to competitors and prevent them from steering consumers to their own products and services. The companion bill also passed out of the House Judiciary Committee with three Republican votes.

So why has progress stalled? Sen. Chuck Schumer has not brought it to the Senate floor for a vote. And time is running out, as the current Congress will adjourn for good at the end of this year.

Big Tech companies like Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Google, which benefited in their early stages from open and fair competition when they were startups, have since built massive fortresses around their businesses, blocking out potential competitors.

With antitrust enforcement asleep at the wheel for the past 20 years, Big Tech companies have locked consumers and small businesses into their own platforms and prevented them from seeking better deals from competitors. Instead of open and fair competition, where the best product wins, customers are steered toward Big Tech’s own products.

For example, sellers on Amazon marketplace are required to buy Amazon’s fulfillment and delivery services, instead of selecting the best option from a range of vendors. If sellers want to be placed higher in search results, or even appear on the first page, where consumers can find them, they must pay an additional fee.

Practices like these have fueled the rise of Big Tech corporations to global dominance, and the results have been severe. Small business sellers are locked into Amazon’s ecosystem and unable to negotiate for better terms, degrading the meaning of independent business ownership. Jobs in warehousing and logistics, once a pillar of New York’s unionized middle class, have turned into low-wage, precarious jobs that are hazardous to workers’health. Big Tech has also hindered innovation, spread polarizing, misinformation, destroyed the business model of local journalism, and endangered the mental health of teenagers.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would help return fair competition to Big Tech platforms by banning them from favoring their own products and services, and establishing common sense rules of the road so small businesses get a fair shot and consumers get more choice.

It’s time for Schumer to act.

Brian Callaci is the chief economist at the Open Markets Institute.