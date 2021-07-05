Another Voice: Biden proposal to eliminate real estate tax deferral will harm our cities

The resilience of the commercial real estate market has been tested many times over the last century – never more so than during Covid-19, which shuttered malls, retail centers and restaurants.
The fallout continues with hotels and office buildings, as virtual meetings replaced business travel, and many people continue to work from home exclusively.
As every state in the nation creeps towards economic rebound, commercial real estate must again play an essential role in our recovery. President Biden’s plan to eliminate deferral of taxes on property gains over $500,000 from like-kind exchanges (Internal Revenue Code Section 1031) will cripple commercial redevelopment at a time when Western New York needs that investment more than ever.
Section 1031 provides capital to revitalize communities and grow our economy. It has been consistently used in Buffalo to provide affordable multifamily housing in working-class communities, reimagine commercial shopping centers and allow growing businesses to expand.
The national organization of 1031 Exchanges (FEA) analyzed data from just five companies in the state of New York between 2015 to 2019 and found 10,663 properties involved in exchanges, representing a total value of $43.5 billion, and $2.4 billion in transfer taxes, mortgage taxes and recording fees for state and local governments generated.
There are many more companies that facilitate exchanges – it is estimated that 15% to 20% of all commercial real estate transactions involve 1031. Clearly, Section 1031 generates significant tax revenue and growth, much of which would be lost.
1031 exchanges are commonly misidentified as “a tax loophole.” That is not so. They are merely a deferral – taxes get paid within a 15-year window – and a microeconomic study of 1.6 million properties shows that 80% of replacement properties were disposed of through a taxable sale.
Additionally, an Ernst & Young study shows that a 1031 cap would shrink GDP by $9.3 billion annually. The study further projected 1031 benefits for 2021 and concluded, nationally, these transactions will:
• support 568,000 jobs, representing $27.5 billion in labor income and generating $5 billion in federal income taxes;
• generate $6 billion annually in federal taxes from foregone depreciation on replacement properties;
• generate $2.8 billion in state and local taxes;
• add $55 billion to the GDP.
Just the $5 billion generated from the jobs annually far exceeds the estimated yearly projection of $1.95 billion per year over 10 years. Why would anyone change Section 1031?
Capping 1031 exchanges – which serve as an essential generator of economic redevelopment, jobs, and tax revenue for Buffalo – would fall far short as an expected source to pay for the American Families Plan, and ultimately have the unintended consequence of harming, not helping, our cities and American families who have struggled mightily from the ravages of the pandemic.
Chris Greco is a real estate broker and owner of Greco Real Estate in Buffalo. Daniel Wagner is senior vice president of government relations for The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies.