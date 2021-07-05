Another Voice: Biden proposal to eliminate real estate tax deferral will harm our cities

The resilience of the commercial real estate market has been tested many times over the last century – never more so than during Covid-19, which shuttered malls, retail centers and restaurants.

The fallout continues with hotels and office buildings, as virtual meetings replaced business travel, and many people continue to work from home exclusively.

As every state in the nation creeps towards economic rebound, commercial real estate must again play an essential role in our recovery. President Biden’s plan to eliminate deferral of taxes on property gains over $500,000 from like-kind exchanges (Internal Revenue Code Section 1031) will cripple commercial redevelopment at a time when Western New York needs that investment more than ever.

Section 1031 provides capital to revitalize communities and grow our economy. It has been consistently used in Buffalo to provide affordable multifamily housing in working-class communities, reimagine commercial shopping centers and allow growing businesses to expand.