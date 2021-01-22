Another Voice: Biden must mobilize the country to take climate action

Global warming poses an existential threat to humanity. We need President Biden to become the Climate President. The need for bold and timely action on climate was a major reason why voters rejected the Trump administration in November.

A decade ago, the Green Party initiated the call for a Green New Deal (GND). It combined a rapid 10-year transition to 100% renewables and zero emissions with an Economic Bill of Rights (guaranteed living wage jobs, universal health care, housing, education), as President Franklin Roosevelt had called for in his last State of the Union.

Congress should make the GND a core part of a Covid-19 economic relief package to reboot our economy, as Europe is doing. Green investments are the most effective job creation program.

Climate groups have also outlined a series of critical executive actions that Biden should take. This includes steps to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure and ban fracking. Natural gas is a gangplank to climate collapse, not a bridge to a clean energy future.