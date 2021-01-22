Another Voice: Biden must mobilize the country to take climate action

Global warming poses an existential threat to humanity. We need President Biden to become the Climate President. The need for bold and timely action on climate was a major reason why voters rejected the Trump administration in November.
A decade ago, the Green Party initiated the call for a Green New Deal (GND). It combined a rapid 10-year transition to 100% renewables and zero emissions with an Economic Bill of Rights (guaranteed living wage jobs, universal health care, housing, education), as President Franklin Roosevelt had called for in his last State of the Union.
Congress should make the GND a core part of a Covid-19 economic relief package to reboot our economy, as Europe is doing. Green investments are the most effective job creation program.
Climate groups have also outlined a series of critical executive actions that Biden should take. This includes steps to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure and ban fracking. Natural gas is a gangplank to climate collapse, not a bridge to a clean energy future.
While it is a welcome step that Biden rejoined the Paris climate accords, the accords fall far short of what is needed to avoid climate collapse. In December, the United Nations’ secretary general called on all countries to declare a climate emergency or face "catastrophic" results. A climate emergency declaration needs to launch a full-scale mobilization of the nation’s resources to solve the climate crisis, similar to what America did after Pearl Harbor.
Pope Francis, in his climate encyclical, pointed out that the capitalist system and its focus on profits has failed humanity. Climate change will be solved only if we make the common good our top priority. It means embracing a world based on sustainability and equality, ensuring the needs of all Americans are met. It must be a just transition, including recognizing that the poor and people of color have been the principal victims of carbon pollution.
While it is too late to completely stop climate change, hopefully the worst-case scenarios can be avoided. Young people are increasingly leading the demand for climate action as they realize that adults have jeopardized their future by sitting on their hands for the last 30 years, despite increasing warnings from scientists.
Biden’s climate policies in the general election were significantly stronger than during the primary. The world needs him to continue his evolution to a climate champion.
Mark Dunlea is chairman of the Green Education and Legal Fund.