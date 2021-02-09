Another Voice: Biden can help the disabled by improving Social Security benefits

President Biden has promised to improve the lives of our impoverished and disabled citizens. To begin to achieve that goal, he need look no further than two existing government programs already in place to serve those populations: Social Security Disability (SSD) and Supplemental Security Insurance (SSI). Both have been severely compromised over the past four years, both by the pandemic and the policies of the previous administration.
These programs were designed to provide a basic income for those who cannot work due to medical conditions. With SSD benefits averaging $1,277 per month, and SSI averaging $560 per month, one step would be to increase SSI to at least meet the national poverty level of $1,063 a month.
This would help those already collecting SSI benefits (SSI includes access to Medicaid, thus also giving beneficiaries their only access to health care). Additionally, it is essential to get benefits to the estimated 200,000 low-income disabled and elderly Americans who were unable to obtain benefits during 2020 due to the closure of 1,200 Social Security field offices in the wake of Covid-19, and to rescind the regressive policies that threaten 500,000 recipients with loss of benefits unless they re-establish their disability under another standard.
Instead of focusing on its primary mission — to pay benefits to Americans (most of whom have worked and paid into the system) — the SSA’s recent approach has been to make it more difficult to obtain and to keep benefits. With field offices closed, claimants in need of assistance filing for SSD or SSI have had to depend on a heavily overburdened phone system. As a result, 100,000 fewer applicants were awarded benefits from July 2020 to November 2020, compared with the same months in 2019. In July 2020 only 38,318 new claims were successful, the lowest number for any month in the previous 20 years.
Given the rate of fraud in SSD and SSI is less than .1%, it seems senseless to work so hard to deprive disabled people such a minimal income and the health care they desperately need. Biden could impact poverty simply and quickly by reopening SSA field offices (implementing appropriate precautions); simplifying the initial application for SSD and SSI; removing obstacles for applicants who cannot communicate in English; not penalizing those with minimal earned income and savings; and changing the focus to serving clients rather than increasing the frequency of disability reviews.
SSD and SSI — a good place to begin.
Jeffrey Freedman, managing attorney of Jeffrey Freedman Attorneys, PLLC, is a member of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives.