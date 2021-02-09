Another Voice: Biden can help the disabled by improving Social Security benefits

President Biden has promised to improve the lives of our impoverished and disabled citizens. To begin to achieve that goal, he need look no further than two existing government programs already in place to serve those populations: Social Security Disability (SSD) and Supplemental Security Insurance (SSI). Both have been severely compromised over the past four years, both by the pandemic and the policies of the previous administration.

These programs were designed to provide a basic income for those who cannot work due to medical conditions. With SSD benefits averaging $1,277 per month, and SSI averaging $560 per month, one step would be to increase SSI to at least meet the national poverty level of $1,063 a month.

This would help those already collecting SSI benefits (SSI includes access to Medicaid, thus also giving beneficiaries their only access to health care). Additionally, it is essential to get benefits to the estimated 200,000 low-income disabled and elderly Americans who were unable to obtain benefits during 2020 due to the closure of 1,200 Social Security field offices in the wake of Covid-19, and to rescind the regressive policies that threaten 500,000 recipients with loss of benefits unless they re-establish their disability under another standard.