Last week, representatives from the New York Civil Liberties Union and Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo authored an “Another Voice” critical of suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools. The piece made very dubious and misleading claims with data that I covered in a Viewpoints piece published this past October.

First, they make the claim that BPS, last year, was “likely the top-suspending district in the state,” linking to a biased source that references data from the 2016-17 school year. I am unaware of any accessible 2020-21 data from the New York State Education Department on other districts to substantiate this regurgitated claim.

Second, they cherry-pick January 2023, saying its “suspension numbers eclipsed January 2022’s.” It is true that there was an uptick in suspensions for this past January; however, the fact remains that suspensions are still down for the entire school year compared to last year (minus 11% for short-term suspensions and minus 19% for long-term suspensions). Any educator working in schools will tell you that schools experience ebbs and flows throughout a school year, with fluctuations in behavioral referrals and suspensions. Cherry-picking one month to satisfy a preconceived narrative is shortsighted.

The authors then claim that “there is a better way” and reference New York City as an example of decreasing suspensions, linking to a report indicating that New York City reduced suspensions last school year by 23%, since the 2018-19 school year. This is certainly noteworthy; however, in the same time period there was an 18% drop in suspensions in BPS. It seems the Buffalo Board of Education and BPS have embraced this “better way” and have become just as intentional about decreasing suspensions and investing in “proven alternatives” as New York City.

The authors rightly mention the continued concern of disproportionality in suspensions for students with disabilities and Black students, a problem that exists in other urban districts, as well as in suburban districts. Coincidentally, an EducationWeek published report on Feb. 17 includes an NYCLU analysis indicating that New York City schools had a 14% increase in police intervention in 2022 compared to 2019, and 87% of students involved were disproportionately Black or Hispanic. Without any data from other districts, I’m not going to make the same mistake of nefariously shaming New York City schools for this outcome. I would not be surprised if there was an uptick in police intervention last year in BPS, as well as in many other school districts nationwide.

These tactics are disappointing from the NYCLU and Legal Aid Bureau, organizations that I’ve long held in high regard. Resorting to performative activism with misleading claims, instead of practicing the restorative principles that they preach by directly contacting board members for honest and responsible dialogue, is counterproductive to collectively addressing the real concerns that exist.

Larry Scott is member-at-large, Buffalo Board of Education.