Another Voice: Better health equity demands focus on social factors

The Roundtable’s report notes that addressing racial disparities in education and job readiness would bring “over $1 billion in increased regional GDP annually.” Addressing income and wealth disparities could mean “an additional $12 billion in wealth for area families.” In other words, addressing disparities in care would result in an economic boost to our region-at-large.

White residents regularly realize prosperity from which residents of color are often excluded. Disparity breeds inequity, making statistical evidence vital to addressing and improving such situations.

An effective data aggregation tool will prove useful in collecting information across health care settings (clinics, hospitals, laboratories, etc.). Analysis of solid, real-time data will allow the Office of Health Equity (OHE) to identify areas of focus. The ability to drill data down by demographics like location, age or race means initiatives can be tailored to specific locales.

Having a good idea which neighborhoods are more likely to complete preventive care screenings – think mammograms or colonoscopies – means the OHE will know where to focus efforts to increase compliance. Identifying areas with lower rates of job readiness would allow the OHE to funnel the appropriate resources into that neighborhood to increase job readiness.

We commend Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the County Legislature for their work on the Health Equity Act. It is clear that next steps must include continued collaboration across disciplines and addressing the underlying causes of poor health in our community.

Dr. Olivia Smith Blackwell, former president and CEO of Sheehan Memorial Hospital, practices medicine in North Tonawanda. Dr. Gregory F. Daniel is founder of The Exigence Group, Buffalo.