Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ultra-right religious coalition will eventually become history, but the damage has been done to Israeli democracy by the precedent that he set in neutering the Supreme Court on July 24.

Much like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Netanyahu has aligned himself with the most radical of political partners in order to gain power – only to be forced to let the tail wag the dog. And like Donald Trump, Netanyahu has identified divisions in his electorate and exploited them for personal gain.

Currently on trial on corruption charges, Netanyahu was rebuffed by his former coalition partners last November, leaving him with only the most right-wing religious partners. His narrow majority includes cabinet members with criminal records for violence against Palestinian Arabs, and who at times seem intent on provoking them by allowing settlers to attack Arab villages in the West Bank. Some of them may be hoping for a third intifada as an excuse for forcing mass Arab deportations.

As a longtime supporter of Israel and many of Netanyahu’s policies during his previous terms as prime minister, I am shocked that he would turn against his people and cling to power in hopes of passing new laws decriminalizing the actions that brought about his indictments and thus avoiding prison.

The neutering of the Supreme Court has – at least under this coalition – destroyed the balance of power between the judiciary and the legislature (which is firmly in the hands of Netanyahu’s Likud party).

The bold “judiciary reform” is based on claims that unelected judges have ruled too often in discrimination suits for Arab citizens as well as Arabs living in the contested West Bank. Its most ardent supporters are Orthodox Jews who fear the court might strip them of their favors under Bibi’s past governments, including immunity from military duty and continuation of family welfare support while the men spend their days studying Torah.

I believe that Netanyahu could have mollified his past partners by stepping aside as head of the Likud party and allowing a loyal puppet to become prime minister. That could have avoided the four inconclusive elections that preceded the one he won last fall.

During seven months of demonstrations by hundreds of thousands of Israelis infuriated by the reform, there have been clashes with thousands of supporters of the reform, prompting President Isaac Herzog to warn of a civil war. This government apparently learned nothing in May 2021 when many of Israel’s 1.7 Arab citizens rioted against their Jewish neighbors and the military in support of their Arab kinsmen during the IDF’s strikes on Gaza.

No matter what the future holds for Netanyahu’s coalition, or its dangerous brinkmanship, nothing can undo the damage to democracy in Israel. The government has poisoned the people with distrust of their institutions for generations to come.