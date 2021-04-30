Another Voice: Beloved cherry trees must be admired, not stressed

Buffalo’s Japanese Garden is not a playground, it’s a garden. When we visit our neighbors’ gardens, we admire the plants, take photos and then continue walking. This space was designed as a strolling garden, so visitors can walk through and enjoy the views from different angles. A strolling garden gives us new perspective.

The expected lifespan of a cherry tree is 50 years, which is the age of our oldest trees. Our youngest trees are 1 year old and it is unlikely that they will make it to 50. Cherry tree roots are shallow and when they are frequently stepped on, the trees won’t live as long as the trees that are not stressed.

What can we do? Start by taking photos only, and leaving only footprints. We could include a tree in our family photos, just like we include a family member, and watch how it grows and changes over the years. Perhaps we could think of the trees as a backdrop, not as a prop.

If we love our trees to death, we will lose our beautiful spring reminder to live each day in the present. When we shift our attention to respect for the trees, one day our children will walk in the Japanese Garden with their children, and they will know the lessons of the cherry blossom.

Paula Hinz is a founding member and co-chair of the annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival.