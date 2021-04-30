Another Voice: Beloved cherry trees must be admired, not stressed

In the eight years that we have been celebrating Buffalo’s Cherry Blossom Festival in the Japanese Garden, those tiny pink blossoms have taught us many lessons.
The traditional message of sakura is the ephemeral nature of life. Their fleeting existence calls on us to drop everything and make them a priority. Weather conditions determine their lifespan; hence you can never be sure how long the blossoms will last. With viewing the cherry blossoms, we have practiced seizing the day.
We’ve learned that the trees really are the show. With nearly 100 trees, planted densely in a strolling garden featuring a variety of early and late blooming trees, Mother Nature delivers a different show every year.
We’ve seen that it is uplifting to share blossom photos. In the news, on social media and among friends, seeing the blossoms from another point of view is a community event. And when I see the Japanese lanterns framed by the pink and white blossoms, I think about how lucky we are to have Kanazawa as our sister city. These garden features are replicas of the lanterns in their historic garden, Kenroku-en.
Unfortunately, we have also learned a few hard truths about cherry trees.
The trees are fragile. Each time a visitor breaks off a limb for a hair piece or souvenir, the tree is damaged. Each time a visitor shakes the branches to create falling blossoms for a photo, the limb risks breaking. When a visitor climbs this ornamental tree, the tree is stressed.
Buffalo’s Japanese Garden is not a playground, it’s a garden. When we visit our neighbors’ gardens, we admire the plants, take photos and then continue walking. This space was designed as a strolling garden, so visitors can walk through and enjoy the views from different angles. A strolling garden gives us new perspective.
The expected lifespan of a cherry tree is 50 years, which is the age of our oldest trees. Our youngest trees are 1 year old and it is unlikely that they will make it to 50. Cherry tree roots are shallow and when they are frequently stepped on, the trees won’t live as long as the trees that are not stressed.
What can we do? Start by taking photos only, and leaving only footprints. We could include a tree in our family photos, just like we include a family member, and watch how it grows and changes over the years. Perhaps we could think of the trees as a backdrop, not as a prop.
If we love our trees to death, we will lose our beautiful spring reminder to live each day in the present. When we shift our attention to respect for the trees, one day our children will walk in the Japanese Garden with their children, and they will know the lessons of the cherry blossom.
Paula Hinz is a founding member and co-chair of the annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival.