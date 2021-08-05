Another Voice: Beasley’s search for ‘certainty’ distorts his vaccine views

I watched with interest Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley’s statement on Covid vaccines last week.

I was struck by his insistence that no doctor could give him a full answer on the vaccine. Beasley misses the key point: There is no “sure thing.”

I’m not an expert in public health or football. But having spent 35 years advising governments and large companies, I do know about making decisions in the face of uncertainty.

Our lives are full of uncertainty. But there are things we can do (individually and collectively) to manage the uncertainty – not to make it a “sure thing,” but to improve our chances of success.

We learn more and build capability. Football players practice, work out and study film. Pilots and drivers receive training. Public health officials study pandemics; governments (and companies) invest billions of dollars in vaccine research.

We seek out expertise. NFL teams have scouts, coaches and assistant GMs to evaluate players. Air traffic controllers manage air traffic and watch the weather. Engineers design new safety devices like seat belts and airbags. Infectious disease specialists and public health officers know how diseases spread and what policies are likely to be most effective in managing a pandemic.