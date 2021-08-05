Another Voice: Beasley’s search for ‘certainty’ distorts his vaccine views

I watched with interest Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley’s statement on Covid vaccines last week.
I was struck by his insistence that no doctor could give him a full answer on the vaccine. Beasley misses the key point: There is no “sure thing.”
I’m not an expert in public health or football. But having spent 35 years advising governments and large companies, I do know about making decisions in the face of uncertainty.
Our lives are full of uncertainty. But there are things we can do (individually and collectively) to manage the uncertainty – not to make it a “sure thing,” but to improve our chances of success.
We learn more and build capability. Football players practice, work out and study film. Pilots and drivers receive training. Public health officials study pandemics; governments (and companies) invest billions of dollars in vaccine research.
We seek out expertise. NFL teams have scouts, coaches and assistant GMs to evaluate players. Air traffic controllers manage air traffic and watch the weather. Engineers design new safety devices like seat belts and airbags. Infectious disease specialists and public health officers know how diseases spread and what policies are likely to be most effective in managing a pandemic.
We adjust as we get new, better information. Last week, the CDC gave new guidance because we’ve gotten a better understanding of the risks from the new, much more contagious Delta variant.
We put the uncertainty into a broader context to assess the big picture. Football players make tremendous sacrifices for the good of their team. Airline passengers let the wheelchair traveler get off first even if it means waiting to disembark. Public health officials say vaccination is about protecting society (especially the most vulnerable) through achieving herd immunity, in addition to the vaccinated individual.
And finally, we agree to enforcement measures in the service of a higher good. Coaches fine players who skip practice or break curfew. Police officers enforce stop light violations and speed limits. Governments have for decades required vaccinations for school children to protect against diseases such as polio and measles.
No doctor can give a full answer on the pluses and minuses of the Covid vaccine. But that’s not a reason to give up. Beasley was an undrafted free agent who has made a long NFL career – thankfully, now with the Bills. He and Bills’ management have demonstrated through their joint success the ability to make good decisions in the face of uncertainty. Think of the Covid vaccine as providing us all with that same opportunity.
Mark Finley is a fellow in energy policy at Rice University’s Baker Institute.