Another Voice: Banning natural gas would be damaging to New York

There is a movement afoot to have New York State ban the use of natural gas in the production of electricity. This policy would affect all newly built homes and businesses. My colleagues across the aisle who are proposing this ban need to pay closer attention to the ramifications of eliminating natural gas, which is a safe, reliable and lower-carbon fuel source.

In December, New York City voted to eliminate natural gas as an option for heating in new construction in order to cut carbon emissions. Rather than helping the planet, it may have the opposite effect because the necessary energy production to be replaced could incentivize keeping older, less-efficient power plants online for years to come.

As demand for electricity increases with efforts to electrify the transportation and building sectors, a rushed gas ban could still result in increased emissions if there are not adequate renewables and imports available or if there are delays in the construction and development of new resources and transmission infrastructure.