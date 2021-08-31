Another Voice: Balancing guns and safety: A modern Whig approach

To date, most gun control laws have been designed to regulate certain classifications of firearms. This is certainly true of the National Firearms Act (NFA), which restricts and regulates weapons of war, and the complementary Gun Control Act of 1968.

Yet most firearms owned by Americans are not the fully automatic machine guns regulated by the NFA. Legislation such as the more recent New York SAFE Act attempts to further these restrictions, with questionable effect on public safety. And over time, one fact has become abundantly clear: Even more nomenclature-based restrictions on firearms have done little, if anything, to curb gun violence.

The reason is simple: The vast majority of gun crimes in America have nothing to do with weapons of war, or even the modern semi-automatic rifle, and everything to do with the handgun. After New York passed the SAFE Act without public input, the Modern Whigs curated an online citizens’ discussion (called a Whig Roundtable) to confront this balance between public safety and Second Amendment rights.