Another Voice: Balancing guns and safety: A modern Whig approach

To date, most gun control laws have been designed to regulate certain classifications of firearms. This is certainly true of the National Firearms Act (NFA), which restricts and regulates weapons of war, and the complementary Gun Control Act of 1968.
Yet most firearms owned by Americans are not the fully automatic machine guns regulated by the NFA. Legislation such as the more recent New York SAFE Act attempts to further these restrictions, with questionable effect on public safety. And over time, one fact has become abundantly clear: Even more nomenclature-based restrictions on firearms have done little, if anything, to curb gun violence.
The reason is simple: The vast majority of gun crimes in America have nothing to do with weapons of war, or even the modern semi-automatic rifle, and everything to do with the handgun. After New York passed the SAFE Act without public input, the Modern Whigs curated an online citizens’ discussion (called a Whig Roundtable) to confront this balance between public safety and Second Amendment rights.
Our starting point was the letter of the Second Amendment. Pro and anti-gun voices were present. The result was a unique proposal to balance public safety and our Second Amendment rights. Relying on a strict definition of the Second Amendment, the citizens called for a well-regulated citizens’ militia, the formation of new community-based firearms responsibility groups to enhance training in firearms safety, and the issuance of a state firearms permit to facilitate transfers.
While it maintains current federal laws, this Firearms Responsibility Policy leverages our system of federalism and calls on states to consider the process of registering their own law-abiding residents as members of a state citizens’ militia. The purchase and possession permit would be issued as a smart card, allowing for an instant electronic background check.
Most of the other firearms safety and responsibility best practices would be up to the citizens to implement and manage, with the administrative support of state governments, local law enforcement and county clerks. The term “purchase and possession permit” was not used in the original discussion, but was added by our local sheriff after his diligent review of the policy outline.
We believe our roundtable has produced an elegant solution to the question of balancing public safety and Second Amendment guarantees. We would argue our proposal would do a much better job than the SAFE Act in enhancing public safety, while simultaneously not curtailing gun rights. By expanding rights and responsibilities (a very Whig thing to do) in a well-regulated citizens’ militia, we can keep New York – and even more free.
Gene Chaas is the treasurer of the Modern Whig Institute, an Army veteran and avid recreational shooter.