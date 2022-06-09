Another Voice: Bail reform rollbacks are an attack on communities of color

Three years ago, advocates fought to reform the racist and two-tiered cash bail system in New York. At the time, the unfair bail laws were wreaking havoc, particularly on communities of color, allowing a system where those accused of crimes who had money could return home with family to await their day in court, while those who could not afford bail languished behind bars, sometimes for years. But bail reform helped change that for tens of thousands of New York families, including thousands here in Buffalo.

I know firsthand how devastating the carceral system can be, which is why after my release from jail in 2013, I dedicated my life to organizing against a system that has forgotten so many like me. And that fight is far from over.

Our leaders should be demanding more pretrial freedom, not less. Increasing pretrial incarceration does not advance public safety and won’t help strengthen our communities. The first few years of data on bail reform tell a clear story: bail reform is working. In fact, many of our elected leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, admitted there is no connection between bail reform and increasing violent crime. Despite this truth, some of our leaders continue to blame bail reform and call for more rollbacks.

Through advocacy and organizing, we were able to stop some of the worst proposed rollbacks this year. However, the temptation to further roll back bail laws will remain, as headlines continue to erroneously link rising crime to the reforms. There has been zero data to suggest any link in a rise in crime to bail reform. At this time, what we really need for Buffalo is more funding for education, violence interruption programs, community building, mental health services and homeless services, not to potentially spend millions more a year on pretrial incarceration and continue to criminalize poverty.

The reality is that for far too long, there have been systemic forces that create and uphold poverty in Buffalo. Cash bail essentially criminalizes being poor, propelling cycles of trauma.

Continuing to roll back bail reform will inevitably lead to the separation of families and the loss of jobs and housing. From the lack of Covid-19 protections, to vast food deserts, to a devastating criminal legal system, in Buffalo, it is plain to see how being poor can often be a death sentence.

It is critical that our leaders prioritize evidence-based strategies that will help make our communities safer. We must make it clear to lawmakers in Buffalo and across the state: being poor is not a crime. We must continue to expand pretrial freedom and protect the movement to end the criminalization of poverty in Buffalo. Our collective future depends on it.

Tyrell Ford is the lead community organizer at Buffalo Voice, a Buffalo-based group advocating for social justice through collective action.