At Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – we were invigorated to see a News editorial decrying the use of credit scores to determine car insurance payment rates and the support for Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes’ bill prohibiting motor vehicle insurers from discrimination on the basis of socioeconomic factors.

Much research has shown that policies on credit rating and location disproportionately hurt poor people and people of color.

This is a very important issue and ongoing problem in our region where approximately 40% of residents have either low credit scores or no credit – locked out of access to safe and affordable credit options and driven into the hands of an alternate economy. Lack of credit or poor credit not only inflates car insurance rates, it also is a major impediment to housing access and employment for many individuals and families. Without good credit, consumers pay higher rates on everything from credit cards to car loans, insurance, cell phones and mortgages – and may even impede on employment opportunities.

Currently, over 50% of employers conduct credit checks as part of background investigations before they hire, according to the Society for Human Resource Management.

Credit reports were never designed to be rental or employment screening tools. They were developed to help lenders evaluate whether a borrower would be a good credit risk. When used for purposes other than their original intent, credit reports create vast problems.

As it stands, the system is harmful. Frequently, lack of credit, particularly for people of color, is due to lack of access to financial products that help establish solid credit and the persistence of systemic bias in financial services. Economists cite the use of data that is influenced by generational wealth – warning that this use has striking effects on people’s life chances. Damaged credit is also a poor barometer as it is often the result of a layoff, divorce or a catastrophic illness. Or it could be a flat-out mistake.

Many times, there are errors on credit reports; 25% of them have inaccuracies. This statistic is prior to the pandemic. The situation is worse now; tens of thousands of WNY residents may have substantial errors on their credit reports through no fault of their own. The pandemic spurred unique, previously unseen financial activity. While countless lenders extended payment dates, their lack of established guidelines for reporting extensions caused major inaccuracies on many credit reports.

There is desperate need to reform the present system where credit scores pose such insurmountable obstacles to financial stability.

Noelle Carter is president and CEO of Parachute Credit Counseling Service.