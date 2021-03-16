Another Voice: Author awakens white people to racial realities

I recently participated in an online program, sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church, with the author Debby Irving on her book “Waking Up White and Finding Myself in the Story of Race.”
It helped participants honestly confront something that most white people would rather not talk about, and that most Black people can’t avoid because they live it every day – racism.
Though the program dealt with challenging issues of racial stereotyping and systemic racism, the issue most front and center for me personally was what is referred to as “white privilege.”
Winston Churchill wrote that “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.” In the Trinity program, I sat down and listened. Now, as a white man, I stand up and speak, and break the silence that surrounds this issue.
First, white privilege doesn’t mean that all white people live lives of wealth and ease. Most of us, me included, have had to work for what we have achieved. It does mean that many white people get a “boost” at key points in our life that helps us even if we are unaware of it. And it is a boost that darker skinned people don’t get that can limit their opportunities and cause them to fall behind.
Think of it as a tailwind that helps a white person move forward, and a headwind that holds a Black person back.
Growing up, I never thought about having a race. “White” was just a box I checked on a form; it was not my identity. But for Black people, race is something that identifies them from birth to death. We have two biracial grandsons, and I realize they will grow up to be viewed and judged as Black men. That is inevitable, and yet their skin color has nothing to do with who they are as human beings.
All of this was in existence long before any of us was born. We didn’t create it, so we are not personally responsible for it being in place. But we perpetuate it if we don’t try to learn more about it and then do something about it.
So, how can one begin to learn more about it? Irving’s “Waking Up White” is a good place to start. Another fine book is “The Warmth of Other Suns,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson that documents the Jim Crow era and the great migration of Black citizens who fled the South from 1915 to 1970 for northern and western cities.
It is an eye-opening book for white readers like me. I was stunned to learn that while I was going to high school in Western New York in the 1950s, Black people were still being lynched in parts of the South. We all have a lot to learn.
Robert Poczik is a member of #Onebody, a faith-based group that promotes dialogue about racial healing.