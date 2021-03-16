Another Voice: Author awakens white people to racial realities

Growing up, I never thought about having a race. “White” was just a box I checked on a form; it was not my identity. But for Black people, race is something that identifies them from birth to death. We have two biracial grandsons, and I realize they will grow up to be viewed and judged as Black men. That is inevitable, and yet their skin color has nothing to do with who they are as human beings.

All of this was in existence long before any of us was born. We didn’t create it, so we are not personally responsible for it being in place. But we perpetuate it if we don’t try to learn more about it and then do something about it.

So, how can one begin to learn more about it? Irving’s “Waking Up White” is a good place to start. Another fine book is “The Warmth of Other Suns,” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson that documents the Jim Crow era and the great migration of Black citizens who fled the South from 1915 to 1970 for northern and western cities.

It is an eye-opening book for white readers like me. I was stunned to learn that while I was going to high school in Western New York in the 1950s, Black people were still being lynched in parts of the South. We all have a lot to learn.

Robert Poczik is a member of #Onebody, a faith-based group that promotes dialogue about racial healing.