Another Voice: Attorney general’s ‘reforms’ are an attack on police

New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ proposed “police reform” legislation, “The Police Accountability Act,” is nothing short of a politically motivated hit job, targeting the men and women of law enforcement, who bravely serve their communities every day.
James’ proposal is in direct response to the case of the Rochester police officers who attempted to subdue Daniel Prude in February. A Monroe County grand jury returned a no true bill after listening to the facts presented by prosecutors from her own office.
At the time, James said she was “extremely disappointed” that the outcome was not different. She promised a “multifaceted” effort to amend New York’s use-of-force law “from one of subjective, simple necessity, to one of absolute, last resort, exhausting all other non-lethal means before resorting to deadly force.”
Besides establishing a “last resort” standard, it would also remove a section of state law that authorizes police to use deadly force if there is a suspicion that a person committed a particular crime.
According to the attorney general, “Under our current law, an officer who suspects an individual attempted to commit the crime of arson, even if that attempted act occurred two weeks prior, that officer could be justified in using legal force to arrest that person or prevent his or her escape. In a situation like this, an officer can use the justification statute as a means of avoiding legal liability for using force.”
Unfortunately, real life is not so simple. In 2015, following the prison break of two convicted murderers from a prison in Dannemora, a New York State trooper was left with no other choice but to use deadly physical force against one of the escaped convicts, David Sweat. Sweat, who was serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Tarsia in 2002, refused the trooper’s commands to stop and ran towards the Canadian border.
Believing that Sweat posed a significant threat to the public, the trooper fired his sidearm, which prevented Sweat’s attempted escape and led to his apprehension. Under the attorney general’s proposal, Sweat would have been allowed to continue to flee.
Why does the attorney general feel that she has to move the goal post? Isn’t this nothing more than a convenient political plank to be nailed onto her potential gubernatorial platform?
On behalf of the men and women who risk their lives to maintain public safety, we strongly urge lawmakers to oppose the attorney general’s proposed “police accountability” legislation and to put safety before politics.
Thomas Mungeer is president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, which represents over 6,000 active and retired members throughout New York.