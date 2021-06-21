Another Voice: Attorney general’s ‘reforms’ are an attack on police

New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ proposed “police reform” legislation, “The Police Accountability Act,” is nothing short of a politically motivated hit job, targeting the men and women of law enforcement, who bravely serve their communities every day.

James’ proposal is in direct response to the case of the Rochester police officers who attempted to subdue Daniel Prude in February. A Monroe County grand jury returned a no true bill after listening to the facts presented by prosecutors from her own office.

At the time, James said she was “extremely disappointed” that the outcome was not different. She promised a “multifaceted” effort to amend New York’s use-of-force law “from one of subjective, simple necessity, to one of absolute, last resort, exhausting all other non-lethal means before resorting to deadly force.”

Besides establishing a “last resort” standard, it would also remove a section of state law that authorizes police to use deadly force if there is a suspicion that a person committed a particular crime.