Another Voice: Attacks on Buffalo Schools’ curriculum are misguided

On Feb. 24, Fox News ran a disingenuous article based on a report by conservative activist Chris Rufo on the Buffalo Public Schools’ culturally responsive and emancipation curriculum initiatives.
Rufo, director of the Center on Wealth and Poverty at the Discovery Institute, and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson apparently found fault with the hard history of America and Buffalo Public Schools’ stance on cultural responsiveness. Rufo based his article on an anonymous whistleblower and attempted to discredit and shame BPS and Fatima Morrell, specifically. Morrell is the BPS associate superintendent for culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives.
As a parent of BPS graduates, an educator, a curriculum specialist and the curriculum chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization, I strongly support our schools’ efforts and believe that encouraging students to become activists for anti-racism and teaching children to recognize that diversity is our strength is exactly what we hope is occurring in our schools.
I have personally worked with Morrell, and her vision for Buffalo’s children is extraordinary. This personal attack on Morell’s character and hard work must be denounced in the strongest of terms.
Understanding that Fox News and other alternative news organizations continue to promote hate and a deficit approach to teaching and learning in schools that serve children of color, it would be easy to dismiss such “journalism,” but I have been brought up to believe, like Robert Kennedy, that:
“Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted; when we tolerate what we know to be wrong … when we fail to speak up and speak out – we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice.”
Morrell and the Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives have been leading courageous conversations about race, inequity and justice in our schools over the past five years. It has not been easy. The team has taken on a difficult task as they oversee the critical reading of texts and the infusion of culturally responsive vocabulary, theory and practice across our district.
This ongoing curriculum initiative is not political, but it is an acknowledgement of inequities in our systems and historical practices. In order to create an equitable society and a better Buffalo, systemic racism must be confronted in our schools.
My colleagues with the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization and I are proud to continue our unwavering support of this curricular initiative and are encouraged by its growth. We look forward to its expansion.
Kate Haq is a literacy specialist and curriculum chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.