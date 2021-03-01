Another Voice: Attacks on Buffalo Schools’ curriculum are misguided

“Every time we turn our heads the other way when we see the law flouted; when we tolerate what we know to be wrong … when we fail to speak up and speak out – we strike a blow against freedom and decency and justice.”

Morrell and the Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives have been leading courageous conversations about race, inequity and justice in our schools over the past five years. It has not been easy. The team has taken on a difficult task as they oversee the critical reading of texts and the infusion of culturally responsive vocabulary, theory and practice across our district.

This ongoing curriculum initiative is not political, but it is an acknowledgement of inequities in our systems and historical practices. In order to create an equitable society and a better Buffalo, systemic racism must be confronted in our schools.

My colleagues with the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization and I are proud to continue our unwavering support of this curricular initiative and are encouraged by its growth. We look forward to its expansion.

Kate Haq is a literacy specialist and curriculum chair of the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization.