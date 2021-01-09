Another Voice: As we await the vaccine, retail stores can open safely

As we move forward into the new year, news of the initial Covid-19 vaccine rollout is reason for optimism. However, it is clear that this process will take time, and our government leaders will need to take an informed, smart approach to contain the spread of the virus while also helping to provide an avenue toward an economic recovery.

A key component of this will be identifying where and how the virus is spread in our communities, as well as which businesses are taking the proper precautions to keep people safe. This way, we can allow the businesses that are already operating safely to continue doing so, allowing New Yorkers to keep their jobs and provide for their families in the months ahead.

Thankfully, research is already showing us where Covid-19 is spread here in New York. According to research released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office in December, a sizable majority of Covid-19 spread in the state – almost 75% – can be attributed to household or social gatherings. Other sectors such as retail, meanwhile, accounted for fractions of a percent of cases.