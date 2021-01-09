Another Voice: As we await the vaccine, retail stores can open safely

As we move forward into the new year, news of the initial Covid-19 vaccine rollout is reason for optimism. However, it is clear that this process will take time, and our government leaders will need to take an informed, smart approach to contain the spread of the virus while also helping to provide an avenue toward an economic recovery.
A key component of this will be identifying where and how the virus is spread in our communities, as well as which businesses are taking the proper precautions to keep people safe. This way, we can allow the businesses that are already operating safely to continue doing so, allowing New Yorkers to keep their jobs and provide for their families in the months ahead.
Thankfully, research is already showing us where Covid-19 is spread here in New York. According to research released by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office in December, a sizable majority of Covid-19 spread in the state – almost 75% – can be attributed to household or social gatherings. Other sectors such as retail, meanwhile, accounted for fractions of a percent of cases.
This reflects what people across New York have already seen. Since they were allowed to resume operations after New York’s initial shutdown ended, businesses, and the retail industry in particular, have worked tirelessly to ensure they are following the necessary protocols to protect the health of both customers and employees.
By monitoring capacity and social distancing, requiring everyone in the store to wear a mask, placing Plexiglas barriers in between store guests and cashiers, and providing hand sanitizer for customers to use, retail businesses have taken the proper steps to operate safely.
I ask that our leaders, including the governor, keep this in mind as they determine how to proceed in preventing the spread of Covid-19. Retail businesses have proved they are capable of safely doing business and, as such, should be permitted to stay open. This will help to protect the small businesses that are still not sure about what tomorrow may hold, and provide assurance for families already affected by record unemployment this year.
Keeping retail stores and indoor shopping centers open would demonstrate that our leaders are following the science in finding ways to address this pandemic, and will in turn protect the jobs of thousands of people.
Retail stores play an important role in communities across New York. They are job creators that offer goods that families need. Now, thanks to health officials’ work to better understand Covid-19 and how it spreads, we are seeing that retail stores can operate safely. Keeping them open benefits our community.
Siobhan Taylor is the owner of Ms Eye Candy Boutique in Allentown.