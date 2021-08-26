Another Voice: Artificial intelligence can play important role in education

Education has two fundamental building blocks: content and what scientists call knowledge tracing – keeping track of how much a student knows.

The best education is one on one because the teacher understands where the student is in his or her learning journey and delivers the appropriate content. The goal is to feed the student content that is challenging, so the student doesn’t get bored, but not too challenging, so the student doesn’t get frustrated and quit.

But one-on-one teaching is expensive, available only to the affluent or to parents with enough time to home-school their children. The rest of the world is stuck with the imperfect classroom model.

Since there are generally too many students for a teacher to keep close track of, assessment is done through periodic tests. The result is a cycle of slack boredom and intense cramming, the inefficient rhythm of most people’s secondary education.

An AI system can act as both personal tutor and teacher’s aide, delivering the right content to the student, while keeping the teacher informed of each students’ progress. The teacher can then spend more time helping individual students.

Policymakers, teacher associations, school districts and individual schools should make efforts to understand how the technology works, and companies that use AI in education must be proactive in explaining it. What education needs is a serious dialog among these stakeholders to shift the paradigm. It’s time to teach with AI.

YJ Jang is CEO and founder of Riiid, an A.I. education company.