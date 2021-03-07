Another Voice: Armed, uniformed police only make a mental health crisis worse

You’re upset, distrustful, feeling unsafe, don’t know where to go. Suddenly, you’re approached by a police officer; then pursued; then two, three officers – they keep coming.
“We don’t want to hurt you, but you have to come with us.”
You try to tell them to get away. Will you be arrested? Or committed?
“We don’t want to hurt you, but …”
They keep coming, you can’t get away, closer to grabbing you … now eight – armed (with some guns drawn) following you …
Per The Buffalo News, that’s when Willie Henley hit the female officer with a bat; and her Buffalo Police Department partner shot Willie twice in the stomach.
The Erie County Citizen Taskforce Police Reform Report says 94.3% of 911 calls were calls for assistance, including health or fire services. With only 5.7% of calls about criminal activity, the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are not the appropriate first responders in more than 90% of cases.
Mental health calls need social workers and mental health professionals to be in charge. As even police officers have corroborated, being purposely approached by a uniformed armed person generates anxiety, even in a law enforcement officer.
How much truer is that for people of color, for communities that have suffered violence for driving while black, walking while black, getting your ID out while black, and police brutality through the generations?
The uniform itself is often a “trigger.” So is the presence of a gun. The likelihood is that the person will be alarmed – and highly alarmed.
Uniformed, armed officers are unlikely to be able to de-escalate people in a mental health crisis – even if they were highly trained and experienced, which they are not. They are set up to fail, and they do.
Having social workers and mental health professionals accompany the police doesn’t change the fact that crime intervention is the wrong playbook. Mental health practitioners must be in the decision-making role. If police help is needed, they can convey that.
The police response escalated the situation for: Willie Henley; the person at Kenfield/Langfield taken down with BolaWrap; Daniel Prude; and the pepper-sprayed 9-year-old (the latter two in Rochester). The police presence escalated and prolonged the mental health crisis, rather than defusing it.
How might things have gone if, for example, the half-dressed person during the stand-off (for hours) was offered a blanket? Socks? Cocoa? Instead of BolaWrap.
Let’s re-organize emergency response, and stop asking our police to be social workers. They didn’t sign up for it and aren’t prepared. Let’s have the responders fit the need.
Victoria Ross is a Qualified Clinical Social Worker and executive Director of the WNY Peace Center.