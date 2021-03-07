Another Voice: Armed, uniformed police only make a mental health crisis worse

You’re upset, distrustful, feeling unsafe, don’t know where to go. Suddenly, you’re approached by a police officer; then pursued; then two, three officers – they keep coming.

“We don’t want to hurt you, but you have to come with us.”

You try to tell them to get away. Will you be arrested? Or committed?

“We don’t want to hurt you, but …”

They keep coming, you can’t get away, closer to grabbing you … now eight – armed (with some guns drawn) following you …

Per The Buffalo News, that’s when Willie Henley hit the female officer with a bat; and her Buffalo Police Department partner shot Willie twice in the stomach.

The Erie County Citizen Taskforce Police Reform Report says 94.3% of 911 calls were calls for assistance, including health or fire services. With only 5.7% of calls about criminal activity, the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are not the appropriate first responders in more than 90% of cases.

Mental health calls need social workers and mental health professionals to be in charge. As even police officers have corroborated, being purposely approached by a uniformed armed person generates anxiety, even in a law enforcement officer.