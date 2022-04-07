Another Voice: Anti-hijab policies express cultural intolerance

Headscarves or head coverings are ubiquitous in one form or the other in every society, either culturally or as a manifestation of religious observance. The practice of head coverings and veils has been an integral part of all the monotheistic religions, i.e., Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Skull caps are worn in the Jewish faith – yarmulkes by the men, sheitlen by the women.

Christian head coverings, veiling, – is known and practiced across all denominations.

Hijab – which in Arabic means “modesty” – is a scarf worn by Muslim women as a part of their religious attire or practice. It is entirely a personal decision made by the millions of Muslim women around the world. Unfortunately, Muslim women are subjected to daily instances of bigotry, hate and Islamophobia.

Hijab is not something new or alien to any society.

The recent hijab controversy in India, and an ongoing hostility and banning of hijab in France and other European countries , is nothing but religious and cultural intolerance. In the last few decades Islamophobia has been on the rise and Muslim women have become an easy target.

In India some form of head covering or scarf is worn by the women of Hindu and Jain faith. Dastar Sikhs wear turbans as a part of the Sikh religious identity.

Muslims and Hindus in India coexisted for more than a millennium. Religious pluralism was a hallmark of Indian culture. Anti-hijab rhetoric in India is a new phenomenon and aligned with the wave of Islamophobia.

France has colonized and ruled Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and West Africa – predominantly Muslim countries – for well over a century and is well familiar with the tradition of hijab. The British ruled India for almost 200 years and hijab was never on their radar.

Muslim population in Europe is about 5%. Millions of these Muslims are now an integral part of European society, contributing to the socioeconomic development and human resources.

Muslim population in India is around 213 million. Muslims in India constitute about 15.4% of the country’s 1.4 billion population according to the Pew Research Center.

After Christianity, Islam is the second largest religion in the world, about 25% of the world population.

We must reaffirm religious tolerance, recognize strength in diversity and stand against hate and bigotry. We need to strive for a more harmonious society, where people have freedom to live and practice whatever religion or culture they choose

Dr. Syed Sajid Husain is an emeritus associate professor of clinical nuclear medicine from the University at Buffalo.