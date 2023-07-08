When pet owners bring their pets to my veterinary practice, they need a solution to the animal’s condition — how to prevent the itch, reduce the pain, or stop a tumor’s growth. Preventing animal suffering is part of my oath as a veterinarian. Unfortunately, current therapies for common diseases like arthritis, asthma and cancer are primarily limited to treating symptoms rather than eliminating the ongoing condition.

With 5.2 million households in New York having pets, animal health and welfare directly affects humans. For example, owners of New York’s 4.7 cats and 6.3 million dogs must remain vigilant in their efforts to manage parasites like fleas and ticks, which can cause discomfort and disease in animals and also spread to humans. Keeping parasites in check gets more challenging each season as climate change enables the geographic spread of pests and lengthens their breeding season.

But companion animals aren’t the only ones requiring health innovations. Advanced medicines and diagnostic tools can identify, prevent, cure, and even eradicate disease in food animals.

More than 8.7 million food animals in New York produce 17.5 billion pounds of food, like dairy products, poultry, eggs, and meat. Keeping these animals healthy is high stakes, having a direct impact on individuals, families, communities, the economy, and even the environment. Diseases like bovine tuberculosis and African swine fever can harm or kill livestock, which is bad for the animals and can compromise our food supply. New technologies are critical to help the poultry industry reduce the risk of Salmonella and Campylobacter, which are the bacteria often responsible for human foodborne diseases.

Importantly, healthy animals enable farmers to operate more efficiently, profitably, and sustainably. Animals that struggle with disease require more resources, and they may never produce as much as if they had never fallen ill. For example, a dairy cow that receives medication to prevent an infection by parasitic roundworms produces more milk, enabling the farmer to meet production needs with fewer animals.

Innovations in medicines, feed additives, diagnostics, and husbandry can decrease the impact of livestock on land, water, and air. According to a 2023 report by Oxford Analytica, reducing livestock disease by 10 percentage points globally is associated with an 800 million ton decrease in greenhouse gas emissions. In Brazil, a vaccination rate of 80% in cattle is associated with a 26% reduction in livestock land use. And it’s estimated that every percentage point reduction in global beef cattle loss due to disease could provide enough additional production to meet the consumption needs of 317 million people.

Congress is currently considering the reauthorization of the Animal Drug User Fee Act (ADUFA), which provides supplemental funding from industry to the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) to facilitate the review and approval of innovative therapies that keep all animals healthy. The legislation, which must be reauthorized by Congress by Sept. 30, 2023, is designed to improve the drug process and incentivize the development of therapies to address the unmet medical needs in animals. With Congress’s approval, this new agreement will provide a platform for industry and CVM to work together to ensure new and innovative therapies are available to pet owners, farmers, ranchers, and veterinarians.

A vote for a clean ADUFA supports animal health, which contributes positively to public health, the economy, and sustainability goals.