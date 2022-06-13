Another Voice: Animal cruelty is a consistent red flag for mass shootings

Mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, have claimed three dozen lives and left our nation struggling for solutions. We should remember that these violent outbursts are reliably preceded by malicious acts of animal cruelty.

Payton Gendron, who is accused of gunning down 13 people in a Buffalo supermarket on May 14, stabbed and decapitated a feral cat in March, according to The Buffalo News.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who massacred 19 children and two teachers in a school in Uvalde, allegedly boasted to friends that he “tortured” animals.

This link between animal cruelty and senseless violence against humans is well understood today, but too often we are missing or waving off the warning signs.

None of this is new or surprising to those of us who track animal cruelty. During the 1990s, we noticed the accumulating profiles of school shooters showed teenage boys with assault-style weapons whose first strikes targeted animals.

In 1997, 16-year-old Luke Woodham killed and wounded classmates at his Pearl High School in Mississippi. Woodham was known to have beaten his dog. He placed the animal in a plastic bag and set him on fire. Seven school shootings would follow, and each shooter tortured animals before taking aim at people. Did we heed these signals, or dismiss these acts with the excuse that “boys will be boys?”

More recent was the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where Nickolas Cruz, then 19, killed 17 people. According to an FBI transcript, Cruz had caught a bird and thrown it onto the kitchen counter, where he started cutting it up. His mother asked what he was doing. Her son’s answer was, “I want to see what’s inside.”

As our nation debates red flag laws to allow authorities to seize guns from people who have lost rational decision-making ability, let’s make sure that the reddest flag is animal cruelty. These acts warrant the full attention of families, teachers, social media, community leaders and law enforcement.

The Animal Cruelty Enforcement (ACE) Act, H.R. 1016, would be a good start in providing our government with the dedicated, expert personnel we need to chase down more cases of malicious animal cruelty and push ahead with investigations and prosecutions. A bipartisan group of House members introduced the ACE Act earlier this year to help lead the federal government’s response to animal cruelty.

Malicious forms of animal cruelty are never the work of upstanding citizens. These acts are the flashing red lights we must heed. Average citizens and law enforcement can collaborate to sidetrack or sideline some of the shooters-in-waiting and make schools and supermarkets safe zones for us all. No longer do we want schools and stores to be crime scenes.

Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action, based out of Washington, D.C., is a two-time New York Times best-selling author.