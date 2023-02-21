An Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law for packaging is likely to be passed during this session as the concept is supported by Gov. Kathy Hochul and both legislative chambers. Known commonly as a “Polluter Pays” law, it would make manufacturers responsible for the full life span of their products. Proposals such as Senator Rachel May’s Packaging Reduction and Recycling Act (S.1064) would reduce the costs for collecting the empty packaging as trash or recycling for communities struggling with the ever-increasing costs of managing waste.

New Yorkers are familiar with EPR laws through end-of-life collections of items such as tires, automobile and rechargeable batteries and, most recently, leftover paints. These EPR programs are effective ways of avoiding chemical contamination of our landscapes and reducing our dependence on landfills.

Another form of EPR that we have used for 40 years is our Bottle Bill. If you’ve travelled through states without Bottle Bills, you’ve seen how well the Returnable Container Act (the law that created our Bottle Bill) has worked in reducing roadside litter. What you didn’t see is that the deposits increase the recycling rate of beverage containers, with New York returning 64% of its cans and bottles, compared to the average recycling rate of 24% in non-deposit states.

After 40 years, the Returnable Container Act is due for an update. First, there are many new beverage types that are not subject to deposits today. The Bottle Bill currently excludes non-carbonated beverages (except water). Since 1982, non-carbonated beverages such as teas, energy drinks and sports drinks have increased their market share today to nearly equal that of carbonated beverages.

Second, beverages not sold in grocery stores have been excluded. Other states have included deposits on wines and liquors. Glass bottles are a huge burden for local recycling programs, and a study by the Rochester Institute of Technology shows that including wines and liquors in the deposit program would increase the glass recycling rate and remove a low-value material from recycling sorting centers.

Third, the Bottle Bill has not kept up with inflation. The impact of the five cent deposit has eroded and the redemption rate has declined over time. Raising the deposit a nickel can make a huge impact in the redemption rate. Oregon raised its deposit in 2017 and improved its redemption rate from 60% to 88% in two years.

The beauty of the deposit redemptions is that it creates a sorted recycling stream of identical materials. Beverage bottles are PET plastic or glass. Cans are aluminum. This clean stream is valuable to parties looking to use recycled content, and this will likely be a requirement in an EPR bill. That alone makes the passage of the Bigger Better Bottle Bill (S.237 - also sponsored by Senator May) necessary in tandem with any EPR bill passed by New York State.

John S. Szalasny is an Executive Committee Member of Sierra Club Niagara Group.