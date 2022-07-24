Another Voice: An emissions-free grid depends on efficient transmission

Home to an abundant supply of clean energy resources, and with direct access to renewable imports from Canada, Western New York is uniquely positioned to become the state’s clean power leader. There is enough capacity to build a clean energy corridor, with renewable power serving most of the homes and businesses from Buffalo to Rochester.

But if New York is going to take full advantage of its clean energy resources, the state must focus on a critical, but often overlooked step: plugging in. Until recently, thousands of megawatts of clean energy produced in Western New York were going untapped because the region hasn’t had the ability to transmit it.

If New York is to meet its ambitious goal of building a 70% clean energy grid by 2030, it’s time to invest in the state’s aging transmission system. The newly built Empire State Transmission Line (ESL) can set an example for how to do it.

On any given day, much of the energy produced in Upstate New York is from an emissions free resource. This includes nuclear energy, but also more renewable generations like solar, wind and hydropower. However, a congested transmission grid limits the region’s ability to fully utilize these renewables. Largely, this is because New York’s grid is so old that it literally cannot handle clean power. In fact, across New York, more than 80% of the state’s transmission lines were built before 1980.

On top of being out-of-date, many of New York’s power lines are so backed-up that the state’s grid operator is often unable to accept all the energy produced from renewable generators like the New York Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project. This facility is the second largest conventional hydro-electric power plant in the country and one of New York’s biggest electricity producers, yet its resources have been underutilized due to the limitations of the existing transmission system.

NextEra Energy Transmission New York’s Empire State Line is helping improve the flow of clean energy. The new 20-mile transmission line will enable the delivery of 3,700 megawatts of clean energy throughout the state – enough to power more than 1.8 million homes. It will also provide $500 million dollars in cost savings for utility customers over the next 20 years by making the state’s grid more efficient and reliable and will reduce carbon emissions by 7.4 million tons.

State leaders in Albany have set a target of achieving an emissions-free grid by 2040. The Empire State Line is a massive step towards New York’s energy goals, and an important example of what is possible when you invest in transmission lines: the maximum utility and reliable transfer of clean energy resources

If New York wants to achieve its clean energy goals, it must be able to efficiently transfer power. All the state’s clean energy will go to waste if it cannot be delivered to homes. New York– it's past time we rebuild and strengthen our grid. Our state’s clean energy future depends on it.

Rich Allen is the President of NextEra Energy Transmission New York.