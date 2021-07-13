Another Voice: Amtrak corridor improvements easier said than done

Remember Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s commission to study improvements to Amtrak Empire Corridor service between Buffalo and Albany, along with south to New York City?
This has been discussed and studied on and off for decades. No one could figure out how to find several billion to pay for this consultant’s dream. As a result, it will never advance beyond the planning feasibility study and environmental review process.
Improvements to increase capacity, reliability and speed were previously proposed in the 2005 Hudson Line Railroad Corridor Transportation Plan and 2009 State Department of Transportation Rail Plan. The Empire Corridor High Speed Rail environmental impact statement has been ongoing for 11 years.
Amtrak has its own short- and long-range capital plans. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has both a $51 billion 2020-2024 five-year capital plan and a 2020-2040 20-year capital needs assessment plan. (This was originally promised to be released in December 2019, but is now 18 months late). All of these documents clearly outline what capital funding is needed to maintain both a state of good repair for existing equipment, facilities and services as well as safety, security and any future system expansion projects and programs.
Most tracks along the corridor between Albany and New York City run along the Hudson River and wetlands. There is no room to add additional tracks or eliminate curves to support increasing speed up to 110 miles per hour for high-speed rail. The costs for adjacent land acquisition and business relocation would be prohibitive.
Metro North has a fleet of dual mode locomotives, which could provide service north of Poughkeepsie on to Rhinecliff, Hudson and Albany. The NIMBY squad (Not In My Backyard) living in communities north of Poughkeepsie years ago would not allow the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Metro North Railroad to even conduct a feasibility to study for potential extension of Metro North service beyond Poughkeepsie.
Even with speeds of 110 miles per hour, most people west of Albany from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse would rather fly to New York City than take Amtrak. Real high-speed rail is 200 miles or more per hour as available in Europe or Japan. Air travel would still be faster by several hours.
It might make more sense to just add additional service between Niagara Falls and Albany, along with Albany to New York. Rather than increasing speed, potential new customers could be attracted by increasing the frequency of service to various intermediate destinations from Niagara Falls to Albany and Albany to New York. This requires purchase of additional equipment and increase in operating subsidies. There is also the need for more grade crossing improvements and feeder bus services to other smaller cities and towns adjacent to existing Amtrak stations.
These costs might run up to several hundred million but are more realistic than the billions needed to introduce high-speed rail along the entire Empire Corridor.