Another Voice: Amtrak corridor improvements easier said than done

Metro North has a fleet of dual mode locomotives, which could provide service north of Poughkeepsie on to Rhinecliff, Hudson and Albany. The NIMBY squad (Not In My Backyard) living in communities north of Poughkeepsie years ago would not allow the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Metro North Railroad to even conduct a feasibility to study for potential extension of Metro North service beyond Poughkeepsie.

Even with speeds of 110 miles per hour, most people west of Albany from Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse would rather fly to New York City than take Amtrak. Real high-speed rail is 200 miles or more per hour as available in Europe or Japan. Air travel would still be faster by several hours.

It might make more sense to just add additional service between Niagara Falls and Albany, along with Albany to New York. Rather than increasing speed, potential new customers could be attracted by increasing the frequency of service to various intermediate destinations from Niagara Falls to Albany and Albany to New York. This requires purchase of additional equipment and increase in operating subsidies. There is also the need for more grade crossing improvements and feeder bus services to other smaller cities and towns adjacent to existing Amtrak stations.