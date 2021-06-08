Another Voice: Amphitheater would be a misuse of Outer Harbor

Buffalo has never fully appreciated its gift of being located on a body of water through which 20% of the world’s fresh water flows, adjacent to one of the most spectacular riverfronts in the world. This lakefront has served as our neglected backyard for generations. Our founding city fathers didn’t appreciate it and neither have subsequent city or state leaders, right up to today.

However, a visionary who immediately saw the lake and waterfront’s value to our city, more than 100 years ago, was Frederick Law Olmsted. Scholars say he proposed his most imaginative and innovative park on our shores – though it was never built. He wanted to tie the city to Lake Erie with a beautifully designed waterfront park – a pastoral park that would renew the physical and mental health of the hardworking residents of our city, and one that would energize the ideals of democracy by bringing all segments of society together in a beautiful setting overlooking the calming effects of a huge body of water.

He saw a citywide and regional park that would enhance our downtown and increase the value of everything surrounding it.