Another Voice: Amphitheater would be a misuse of Outer Harbor

Buffalo has never fully appreciated its gift of being located on a body of water through which 20% of the world’s fresh water flows, adjacent to one of the most spectacular riverfronts in the world. This lakefront has served as our neglected backyard for generations. Our founding city fathers didn’t appreciate it and neither have subsequent city or state leaders, right up to today.
However, a visionary who immediately saw the lake and waterfront’s value to our city, more than 100 years ago, was Frederick Law Olmsted. Scholars say he proposed his most imaginative and innovative park on our shores – though it was never built. He wanted to tie the city to Lake Erie with a beautifully designed waterfront park – a pastoral park that would renew the physical and mental health of the hardworking residents of our city, and one that would energize the ideals of democracy by bringing all segments of society together in a beautiful setting overlooking the calming effects of a huge body of water.
He saw a citywide and regional park that would enhance our downtown and increase the value of everything surrounding it.
On the other hand, creating an occasionally used amphitheater with taxpayer funds when many other venues for large concerts are available seems either redundant or a misuse of public funding. It is also a misuse of valuable waterfront public land, especially using lakefront land as a parking lot for 8,000 concertgoers and their vehicles.
The following questions need to be answered to make the right decision:
1. Is it appropriate for a government entity, the state in this case, to be competing with private businesses in the concert business?
2. Is it appropriate to use taxpayer money to build another concert venue when quite a number of other public and private venues exist?
3. The “Local Waterfront Revitalization Program” states that only water-dependent uses should be developed on waterfront land. Is a concert venue for 8,000 concertgoers and parking for their vehicles the proper use of this precious land?
4. How can a state authority avoid following an environmental law designed to protect our water supply and our waterfront? The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. should comply with the law and perform a full environmental impact study. To date it has not.
Our advocates and members of 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor sincerely hope our Common Council will realize the importance of our request and retain this waterfront land for the benefit of all the people of Buffalo and refuse the request of ECHDC to build an amphitheater and parking lot on it.
Let’s not make another mistake – our city has made too many in the past.
Joanne Kahn, Melissa Wischerath and Joan Bozer are founding board members of 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor Inc.