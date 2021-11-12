Another Voice: Amphitheater will upset the ecosystem at Outer Harbor

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.’s plan to build an amphitheater for up to 8,000 ticket holders at the Outer Harbor is gaining momentum. The permit for this major project was approved by the City of Buffalo in early October.

The development would replace a naturally regenerated Lake Erie forested shoreline habitat with a landscaped amphitheater. It is hard to believe that this has happened in this day and age with so much evidence that development of fragile and diminishing habitats such as the Lake Erie shoreline causes major and irrevocable economic and ecological harm.

Some of the direct negative impacts associated with the proposal include increased noise, night lighting, traffic jams, overflow parking on adjacent meadows and pesticide spraying to control insects and unwanted vegetation. The further loss of shoreline vegetation, which protects the fragile lakeshore integrity, would increase flooding and erosion.

In an era of increasing incidences of catastrophic storms, leaving vegetation in place along shorelines is critical. There has been a dramatic loss of forested lands adjacent to Lake Erie over many years, resulting in a degradation of the shoreline of the lake. It is time to stop this loss.