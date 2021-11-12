Another Voice: Amphitheater will upset the ecosystem at Outer Harbor

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp.’s plan to build an amphitheater for up to 8,000 ticket holders at the Outer Harbor is gaining momentum. The permit for this major project was approved by the City of Buffalo in early October.
The development would replace a naturally regenerated Lake Erie forested shoreline habitat with a landscaped amphitheater. It is hard to believe that this has happened in this day and age with so much evidence that development of fragile and diminishing habitats such as the Lake Erie shoreline causes major and irrevocable economic and ecological harm.
Some of the direct negative impacts associated with the proposal include increased noise, night lighting, traffic jams, overflow parking on adjacent meadows and pesticide spraying to control insects and unwanted vegetation. The further loss of shoreline vegetation, which protects the fragile lakeshore integrity, would increase flooding and erosion.
In an era of increasing incidences of catastrophic storms, leaving vegetation in place along shorelines is critical. There has been a dramatic loss of forested lands adjacent to Lake Erie over many years, resulting in a degradation of the shoreline of the lake. It is time to stop this loss.
The Outer Harbor supports a wide diversity of wildlife including nesting and migratory birds, small mammals and insect life. Shoreline forests are essential habitats for these species. The shoreline forest at the site is a functioning ecosystem and will increase in complexity over time.
Removal of natural vegetation and increases in impervious surfaces and manicured landscapes are directly correlated with shoreline erosion and the consequent loss of land.
Climate change storm events will only become more powerful and more catastrophic – making the maintaining of shoreline forests more important than ever to mitigate the storms’ damaging power.
There is plenty of evidence demonstrating that healthy waterfront ecological assemblages favor economic growth. Buffalo has no shortage of damaged lands all across the city that are much more appropriate for a development such as an 8,000-person amphitheater. Whereas the shoreline forest cannot be relocated to another site.
It is clear this policy was based on lining the pockets of developers rather than the economic growth and prosperity of Buffalonians. We sincerely hope that those entrusted with overseeing Buffalo’s planning and development consider the grave consequences of a foolhardy proposal that includes destruction of a precious and diminishing resource and does not benefit the residents of Buffalo.
Jon Titus is a biology professor at SUNY Fredonia. Priscilla Titus is an ecologist.