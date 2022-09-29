Another Voice: American college enrollment is at the crisis point

An equity crisis in U.S. education threatens to have ominous consequences for our economy and society. As China and North Korea are making big advances in college-going rates, the education GDP in the U.S. is backsliding. Look what’s happened in the last two years.

The proportion of students who believe in the value of post-secondary education has dropped from 60% to 45%.

A teacher shortage has caused some states to drop the requirement for a four-year degree to lead a classroom.

The resulting equity crisis is creating labor shortages, lower life expectancy and a greater demand for social services.

In New York, there are more jobs than skilled workers to fill them: Massive numbers of unfilled jobs in the clean energy sector, for example, are pushing jobs out of the North Country.

In the midst of this crisis, college is still the best ticket out of poverty. Young people with bachelor’s degrees out-earn their peers with high school degrees by 77%.

While the best predictor of who will attend college and graduate is, sadly, family income, some students manage to outperform the metrics that attempt to define them.

Three friends from the South Bronx, one of America’s poorest neighborhoods, beat the odds and graduated from the University of Vermont in May. One now works as an electrical engineer in Los Angeles, another at Goldman Sachs as a software engineer and the third is a medical social worker at Mount Sinai Hospital.

They attribute their success to mentoring support, as well as leadership and networking skills they developed, and opportunities provided at UVM through a partnership created by CFES (College for Every Student – Brilliant Pathways) that has helped 400 other Bronx students enroll and graduate from Vermont

All of us can play a role in supporting America’s next generation, and if you’re not doing something to solve this crisis, you’re part of the problem. Here’s how you can help.

Partnerships between schools, colleges and businesses can provide support that expands the horizons of low-income students. Campus visits enable students to learn about college life, and learn about the admissions process and paying for college. Businesses can provide workplace internships, job-shadowing and mentoring.

CFES’ most successful Scholars were not those with the highest test scores, but those who took Essential Skills training, including goal setting, teamwork, leadership, perseverance, and agility.

Mentors are role models who play a vital role in the success of their mentees’ achievements, from getting better grades to earning college scholarships.

There’s no panacea to the education crisis. But the first step is recognizing that it is a problem that can be solved, then implementing proven solutions to do something about it.

Rick Dalton is CEO and president of CFES Brilliant Pathways, while Jon Reidel heads up digital content for the CFES GEAR UP program.