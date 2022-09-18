Another Voice: America must learn from its history to overcome contemporary problems

After I retired, I began to offer programs to community groups locally. Since 2008, I have presented 20-25 programs each year. I offer programs on a wide range of topics, some of which deal with our nation’s history. They include programs on the writing of the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, and presidents James Garfield, William Howard Taft and Theodore Roosevelt.

I am always amazed at how little we really know about our nation’s brief history. I think a lot of that is due to the fact that, as a country, we admire progress and pursue changes that make life better. It is the basis of the American dream. We are not so good at looking back and learning from our history.

Not to understand history is to repeat the same mistakes. We know that we are in a very divisive period and people at both ends of the political spectrum worry about the future of democracy in our nation. What might we learn from other periods of divisiveness and how we moved beyond them? The Vietnam War evoked very strong feelings, manifested in angry demonstrations, the lockdown of colleges and universities, maligning returning soldiers and even the deaths of American college students at Kent State. Yet we moved beyond that divisiveness. How did we do that?

A challenge for us is that we need to depend on facts that we can agree on, when those very facts are called into question. It’s hard to do this with events as they are unfolding, but we can at least try to look back to well-documented historical events. Yes, we can interpret events differently, but if we can’t agree on basic facts, we cannot see the trends of history and learn from them.

For example, there has long been a documented gender gap in pay for women compared to men. If we can accept that as a fact, then we can explore why it is so. Is it due to educational level, to motherhood, to gender discrimination or to other factors? That might lead to considering what could be done about it.

We might learn that we can change our view of events. During the Second World War, Germany and Japan were implacable enemies, yet after the war, helping to rebuild their countries resulted in them becoming enduring partners and allies. What might we learn about how enemies approached in the right way can become friends?

My advice? Pay less attention to the controversies of the day that are mostly confusing and unsettling. Pay more attention to historical events and trends that have shaped us. That can help bring clarity and perspective and help point the way forward. As the Danish philosopher and poet Soren Kierkegaard wrote, “Life can only be understood backwards but must be lived forwards.”