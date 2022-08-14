Another Voice: America can't and shouldn't be run like a business

Lately, it is easy to find examples of well-intentioned citizens who, in their attempts to rationalize their political viewpoints, display a lack of understanding about how our democracy/republic was designed to function.

Here is a common misconception, a weak analogy: “I support [this candidate] because he will run the country like a business.”

First, our government is not a business, and the president does not “run” it. He is not the owner and CEO of America. He does not inherit the “deed” to the country. Moreover, neither you nor I work for him! He is not our boss, and, as much as he might like to throw his weight around, he cannot fire us.

Moreover, business is all about the bottom line – profit. Our nation was built on human values that go far beyond making money. The greater responsibility of the President is to guarantee life, liberty, justice and the pursuit of happiness. To do so requires a much broader scope, an ability to embrace humanitarian causes and find ways to solve a host of problems at home and abroad.

Rather, the president “presides” over the executive branch of government, making decisions according to its limited powers and utilizing certain privileges granted to the office.

Most of us learned something about “checks and balances” starting in middle school, about how the system was designed to prevent any one person from assuming the role of a king or dictator. It was to prevent absolute power and tyranny from infecting America. Despite the overwhelming evidence that money and power do influence justice, we should be able to safely proclaim that no one is above the law.

I will concede that fiscal responsibility is a very important aspect of leadership, and the president must be accountable for decisions that affect the economy. However, if one persists in using the “businessman” example as a leadership model, then I would argue that our businessman should have proven his business savvy in the private sector via a stellar record of successful and creative operations as opposed to a series of bankruptcies.

I would welcome such an entrepreneur as long as she/he is passionate not only about financial success, but also about our constitution, its amendments and all the responsibilities attached. She/he must also be not afraid to support new laws in the face of rapid social and technological changes.

How about an entrepreneur who creates a business model that can make America safer, better educated and more united? Now that would be a feat!

Pete Howard is a musician, English language arts teacher at Northern Chautauqua Catholic School and author of “The Hourglass Pendant.”