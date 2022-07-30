Another Voice: Amazon could be a true community partner

In the coming weeks, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency (NCIDA) will consider Amazon’s application for a variety of tax breaks. As a board member with the NFC Development Corporation in Niagara Falls, I’ve observed municipalities all across Western New York enter into similar agreements, leveraging Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) and job creation guarantees.

While I have spoken at several Town Hall meetings in support of Amazon, the economic impact and job numbers promised often fall short with these projects (see Tesla in Buffalo).

Why do our elected representatives at all levels of government continue to utilize this same old strategy and then hope for different results?

Amazon is one of the most creative and forward-thinking companies in the world. They have completely altered how we think about shopping, entertainment, technology and so much more. When it comes to this partnership, isn’t this an opportunity for us to get more creative ourselves?

In the past, Amazon has offered host communities funds for improvements to parks and infrastructure, and they should do the same here. But in addition, we also need Amazon to support projects and programs that generate revenue in the form of tax dollars and promote our communities and businesses.

To accomplish this, Amazon could:

• Create a $500k homebuyer assistance fund so that when any of their 1,000 employees purchase a home in Niagara County, Amazon provides $5,000 towards the down payment.

• Sponsor workforce development and job training programs that help potential employees learn the skills they need to work in this one-of-a-kind facility before its opening date.

• Establish a school technology foundation to ensure that Niagara County students have access to state-of-the-art devices and internet service, both in school and at home, for years to come.

• Commit to using Union labor during construction of the facility and also allowing workers the option to organize, without pushback, once the distribution center is operational.

• Collaborate with the NFTA to establish new bus routes to the facility and have Amazon reimburse employees for the cost of public transportation during their first year on the job.

It is time for our community to stop relying upon outdated strategies and start thinking more creatively.

This opportunity to engage Amazon as a true community partner is too great for us to pass up and the ideas outlined above would have a positive impact on our region for generations to come.

Doug Mooradian is a candidate for NY State Assembly 145th District.