Another Voice: Allegany cheese factory offers too many benefits to lose

Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. plans to build a $505 million, state-of-the-art cheese factory in Allegany County.

The project will double current employment at the company’s outdated Cuba plant to 429, nearly double payroll to $21 million, double milk demand from the region’s dairy farmers to four million pounds a day and add an estimated 600 agricultural jobs.

The factory will result in more than $1 billion in investment in Western New York over the next 20 years, and is the most significant and beneficial project in our area in decades. The proposed Amazon warehouse on Grand Island was a $350 million project.

The cheese plant will have its own, 50,000-square-foot water treatment plant and be built to the highest environmental standards. Construction will create 240 new skilled trades jobs, with a peak workforce of 480.

We’re at the starting line and all that’s needed is for Great Lakes Cheese to acquire 229 acres on a site the company determined was ideal after considering 80 other nearby sites. The company put a limit of 30 minutes commuting time from the current plant in Cuba to the new one because it is intent on retaining its workforce.