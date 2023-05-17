I am the pastor of North Presbyterian Church in Williamsville, where I’ve served for the last 15 years. We’ve been located here in Williamsville since about 1955. Williamsville is a predominantly white community and often feels far removed from life in Buffalo, especially as it unfolds on Buffalo’s East Side.

That changed a year ago when an armed man massacred 10 people and wounded 3 others at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022. At North Presbyterian, we were saddened and outraged. My sermon the following Sunday focused on the history of segregation in Buffalo and how we in the white population bear responsibility for designing our community in such a way that Black residents are concentrated in certain neighborhoods that lack access to grocery stores, bank branches and other amenities we in the suburbs take for granted.

There was no denying that the Tops on Jefferson was targeted because it is the only grocery store available in a predominantly Black area of the city, so it always has a high number of Black customers.

In our church we have spent a lot of time in the last several years learning about racism in our society and in ourselves. We’ve studied authors like Isabelle Wilkerson, James Cone, Robin DeAngelo and Robert P. Jones. I think that’s helped us develop a deeper understanding of issues around race and how we’ve been shaped by many foundational racist assumptions in our society.

So, immediately after the massacre at Tops the sign outside our church read: “Unite Against White Supremacy.” It was perfectly clear on 5/14 that this harmful and dangerous ideology motivated the shooter. In the weeks that followed, as our community continued to discuss and grieve, those words remained on our sign. We never heard any complaint from the community or were questioned why we would express such a sentiment. And eventually the sign was changed.

The first week of May this year, as we approach the first anniversary of the Tops massacre, we put the words “Unite Against White Supremacy” back on the sign, a reminder that it is still a dangerous ideology that every community should oppose. This year, however, we have heard from several people in our community, white people, that those words are offensive and inappropriate and an attack on white people. I’m stunned and fascinated.

Even in the shadow of the lethal consequences of the ideology of white supremacy, many, whom I really don’t believe agree with the ideology, are offended that a church would publicly oppose it. We have a lot of work to do if we want to eradicate this ideology from our society and from our souls. North Presbyterian is committed to that work.

Bill Hennessy is pastor of North Presbyterian Church in Williamsville.