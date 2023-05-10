We lost more than 100,000 people to overdose in 2022. As the former General Counsel to the White House of National Drug Control Policy and NYS OASAS, I offer these following on what states should do to reverse the trend.

Take advantage of the opportunities. The Biden Harris administration has accomplished much in the last two years. We eliminated a major obstacle preventing access to buprenorphine. This change increased the number of available prescribers from 130,000 to 1.8 million. We advanced new rules that will make it far easier to access methadone, another. We advanced rules allowing prescribers to more easily offer these medicines and services through telehealth. States need to ensure that the federal actions are used wisely in their states.

Invest in the workforce. With the opportunities available, none will be fully realized unless states make major workforce investments. The good news is that the states have billions available from the opioid settlements to make such major investments.

Treatment providers are still recovering from the impacts of Covid-19, and they entered the pandemic on unstable footing. They suffered severe financial losses and massive staff resignations, and many are still operating at a reduced service capacity. When the pay for this work is comparable to far less stressful jobs, it is understandable why there is a challenge to recruit and retain a workforce.

Workforce investments should include loan forgiveness, scholarships and access to the same health insurance and retirement benefits enjoyed by state government employees.

Embrace all pathways. We will not reduce overdose deaths unless we embrace all opportunities to engage people who use drugs on their terms. We must accept that the full continuum includes prevention, treatment, recovery, self help and harm reduction. We must treat drug use as we treat other medical conditions, where we offer the help people are seeking. People get better when they are deciding what is best for them!

Invest in prevention and recovery. We must also prioritize funding and support for the often ignored front and back ends of the continuum – prevention and recovery. Prevention is critical, as the Mexican drug cartels have moved to pressing illicit opioids into fake stimulant and pain pills that are widely available for purchase on social media. We must invest in educating everyone, especially our youth, about the realities of drug use, but we must do so without shame or guilt.

Investment in recovery services and supports, including housing, transportation and employment opportunities, are also essential. Recovery from addiction and drug use is a lifelong proposition, and recovery services and supports are value added.

I believe that these ideas are a path to a better future – one where we treat addiction like other medical conditions and more find recovery.

Rob Kent is President, Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC.