Another Voice: All of WNY has a stake in success of Buffalo schools

The Buffalo Public Schools district is in transition after a terribly difficult month capping an enormously challenging two years. As someone who works closely with the district, I look forward to the leadership of interim superintendent Tonja Williams.

Yet, we should take this moment as a reminder that no one person, no single group of people, can easily improve outcomes in a district as large and multifaceted as Buffalo’s. And improving student outcomes in Buffalo should be a major priority for everyone in Western New York, no matter where you live. The future of our region depends on it.

We are witnessing real momentum in sectors like health care, technology, advanced manufacturing and filmmaking, all of which depend on a well-educated and well-trained workforce. There is some value in attracting outside talent to these positions, but the primary source for talent must be local.