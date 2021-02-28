Another Voice: Albright-Knox progress shows art won’t be extinguished

Art is what makes us truly unique as humans, bridging cultures, tearing down boundaries and allowing us to express ourselves and see the world through the eyes of others.
The fact that art is fundamental to the human experience makes it all the more important that protecting and expanding access to it is a key aspect of the post-pandemic recovery effort.
New York State realizes this and has prioritized preservation and support of the creative class as part of the post-pandemic economic recovery. This effort must be amplified by investments in New York’s arts and cultural institutions to strengthen the fabric of our community, which Buffalo is doing right now at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
The gallery’s expansion, its first since 1962, recently passed a significant milestone with the pouring of more than 2,000 cubic yards of concrete that will serve as the foundation and three of the foundational walls of the iconic museum’s new space. Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, this $168 million expansion project is on track to be completed in 2022 when the museum reopens as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum – or Buffalo AKG, for short – to honor benefactor and Amherst native Jeffrey Gundlach.
It is a clear sign that Buffalo will build back better. This year promises to be particularly exciting, as the prep work is complete and Buffalonians will start to see progress on the project’s signature hallmark – a three-story glass building on the northern end of the campus that will double the museum’s prime exhibition space.
Though the Albright-Knox’s Elmwood Avenue headquarters closed prior to the pandemic to facilitate this project, the museum continued to offer programming throughout the community through its mobile Art Truck, its Public Art Initiative, and Albright-Knox Northland, a satellite location on Northland Avenue. This underscored the importance of art – even at the height of an unprecedented public health crisis – and its transformative and unifying powers.
Our company, Gilbane, has a long history of building and transforming arts and cultural institutions across the nation.
But we are especially proud to spearhead one of a handful of large-scale projects that will help Buffalo recover from the economic and physical setbacks wrought by Covid-19.
Since Gilbane’s founding 150 ago, we’ve seen epidemics, economic upheaval, international conflicts, social unrest and more. But we’ve also seen the remarkable spirit of our industry to help communities bounce back and emerge stronger than ever. The progress at the Albright-Knox is a reminder that Buffalo will be no different.
John Cleary is a senior project executive for Gilbane Building.