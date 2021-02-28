Another Voice: Albright-Knox progress shows art won’t be extinguished

Art is what makes us truly unique as humans, bridging cultures, tearing down boundaries and allowing us to express ourselves and see the world through the eyes of others.

The fact that art is fundamental to the human experience makes it all the more important that protecting and expanding access to it is a key aspect of the post-pandemic recovery effort.

New York State realizes this and has prioritized preservation and support of the creative class as part of the post-pandemic economic recovery. This effort must be amplified by investments in New York’s arts and cultural institutions to strengthen the fabric of our community, which Buffalo is doing right now at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

The gallery’s expansion, its first since 1962, recently passed a significant milestone with the pouring of more than 2,000 cubic yards of concrete that will serve as the foundation and three of the foundational walls of the iconic museum’s new space. Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, this $168 million expansion project is on track to be completed in 2022 when the museum reopens as the Buffalo AKG Art Museum – or Buffalo AKG, for short – to honor benefactor and Amherst native Jeffrey Gundlach.