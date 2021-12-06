Another Voice: Albany should listen to the voters on redistricting

The chairman of the Senate Elections Committee also recently released a report focused on improving our election process. The report was issued after a series of hearings held across the state.

As ranking member of the Senate Elections Committee, I participated in several of the hearings and was hopeful that they would offer valuable insight into how to improve our system. I was interested in hearing directly from the people who administer our elections and how the state can do better.

Unfortunately, I believe that the recently released report left much to be desired and made recommendations rooted in advancing a political agenda rather than making practical improvements to the administration of our elections. Among the most glaring omissions are the many ways in which the majority in the State Legislature has failed to support our local governments and boards of elections across the state. In the name of “reform” the Democratic majority has pushed dozens of new mandates on election administrators with little time to prepare, minimal training resources and virtually no technical or monetary support.

It is no wonder why so many election professionals feel as though the state is willingly setting them up to fail to advance a partisan agenda.

There are ways that we can work to improve access for voters and ensure trust in the integrity of the system. This can only happen if the public has the confidence that all voices were heard and respected throughout the process. Bipartisanship is a must in our election process. The last thing we should be doing is taking steps that overrule the will of the voters.

State Sen. Edward Rath, R-Amherst, is ranking member of the Senate Elections Committee.