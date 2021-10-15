Another Voice: Albany Democrats seek to tilt election scales in ballot proposals

As New Yorkers head to the polls in November, it's important to be aware of several proposals on the back of the ballot. Three proposed amendments to our state’s Constitution may seem innocuous, but they are cynical attempts by Albany’s ruling politicians to change elections forever. Voters who support balanced government should take time to understand these proposals and vote “no” on all three. Here’s why:
Proposal 1: Removing independence from independent redistricting. In 2014, voters in New York State overwhelmingly approved a referendum to create an Independent Redistricting Commission. One-party rule, Albany Democrats are attempting to undo this voter-approved reform and bring back hyperpartisan gerrymandering.
If approved, this proposal would give Democrats wide latitude to draw and adopt district lines advancing their own partisan interests. They are attempting to disregard the will of millions of New Yorkers who supported independent redistricting, and instead pick their voters behind closed doors.
Top Democrats – including our new governor – have not hid the true goal of this amendment. A partisan redistricting process would allow them to increase their political power in Washington and Albany. I join several good-government groups in encouraging voters to vote “no” on Proposal 1.
Proposal 3: Same-day registration. Hidden behind the word “reform,” this proposal would decrease election security and integrity by overwhelming our local boards of election.
All New Yorkers share the goal of increasing access to our democratic process. But we must also ensure that access is only extended to those who are legally eligible to vote. If approved, this amendment would overwhelm local boards and weaken the integrity of our elections. That is why I encourage voters to vote “no” on Proposal 3.
Proposal 4: No-excuse absentee voting. This measure is purportedly designed to increase voter participation, but it simultaneously opens the door to delays in determining election outcomes and once again decreases election security.
Absentee voting is a necessary tool for those away from home on Election Day, the sick or disabled, or those unable to make it to their polling place. Expanding vote-by-mail to everyone, regardless of ability to vote in person, is a dramatic and disturbing shift in our political process. First done by executive order in 2020 to contend with Covid-19, “no-excuse” absentee voting resulted in contentious lawsuits, serious concerns of ballot harvesting, and monthslong delayed outcomes. That is why I encourage voters to vote “no” on Proposal 4.
An inclusive and secure political process is a goal I share. Unfortunately, Albany Democrats are more concerned with protecting the political ruling class, rather than the general public. Again, I encourage New Yorkers to vote “no” on Proposals 1, 3 and 4.