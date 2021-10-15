Another Voice: Albany Democrats seek to tilt election scales in ballot proposals

Proposal 3: Same-day registration. Hidden behind the word “reform,” this proposal would decrease election security and integrity by overwhelming our local boards of election.

All New Yorkers share the goal of increasing access to our democratic process. But we must also ensure that access is only extended to those who are legally eligible to vote. If approved, this amendment would overwhelm local boards and weaken the integrity of our elections. That is why I encourage voters to vote “no” on Proposal 3.

Proposal 4: No-excuse absentee voting. This measure is purportedly designed to increase voter participation, but it simultaneously opens the door to delays in determining election outcomes and once again decreases election security.

Absentee voting is a necessary tool for those away from home on Election Day, the sick or disabled, or those unable to make it to their polling place. Expanding vote-by-mail to everyone, regardless of ability to vote in person, is a dramatic and disturbing shift in our political process. First done by executive order in 2020 to contend with Covid-19, “no-excuse” absentee voting resulted in contentious lawsuits, serious concerns of ballot harvesting, and monthslong delayed outcomes. That is why I encourage voters to vote “no” on Proposal 4.