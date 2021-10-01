Another Voice: Albany can help Buffalo restaurants fight hunger

New York didn’t embrace the Restaurant Meals Program years ago, as other states adopted it. But the need for pragmatic, creative ways to get families more food has only gotten more urgent. The hunger crisis was here before the pandemic, but it’s grown even worse in the 19 months since. As many as one in five kids could face hunger in Erie County this year. That’s more than 37,000 kids who may not be getting the food they need.

Nearly half of families in Buffalo live below the poverty line. And nearly one in four people experiencing homelessness in Erie County are children. This new law would help their parents and caretakers overcome a major barrier to putting food on the table, especially as more temporary programs lapse.

During the pandemic, cities like Buffalo were able to rush food assistance to families who had lost income or access to school meals, and prevent child hunger from skyrocketing. But many of those programs are temporary, and the pandemic and its economic fallout are still with us.

We can’t just return to the old normal.