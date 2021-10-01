Another Voice: Albany can help Buffalo restaurants fight hunger

A bill just went to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk that could help struggling New Yorkers put more food on the table. It’s an early chance for our new governor to demonstrate her understanding of how deep the pandemic’s hunger crisis runs. I am urging the governor to sign the Restaurant Meals Bill and help vulnerable New Yorkers in need.
The Restaurant Meals Bill would allow New York to take an option offered by the federal government and in place in other states all across the country, from California to Rhode Island. It allows people who aren’t able to prepare food at home, including seniors, families facing homelessness and people with disabilities, to use SNAP food dollars at participating restaurants. The bill passed both houses of the State Legislature for the first time this summer.
Right now, New York only allows SNAP benefits to be used to buy fresh foods from grocery stores, bodegas and farmers markets to prepare at home. But we all know an older neighbor or a family member for whom that’s just not workable. Many New Yorkers’ housing doesn’t have a working stove, especially people living in homeless shelters or temporary housing. And many New Yorkers are unable to prepare food themselves because of a medical condition, like a mobility impairment.
That shouldn’t prevent someone in need from having enough food to eat, and it shouldn’t mean wasting food assistance dollars by leaving them unspent.
New York didn’t embrace the Restaurant Meals Program years ago, as other states adopted it. But the need for pragmatic, creative ways to get families more food has only gotten more urgent. The hunger crisis was here before the pandemic, but it’s grown even worse in the 19 months since. As many as one in five kids could face hunger in Erie County this year. That’s more than 37,000 kids who may not be getting the food they need.
Nearly half of families in Buffalo live below the poverty line. And nearly one in four people experiencing homelessness in Erie County are children. This new law would help their parents and caretakers overcome a major barrier to putting food on the table, especially as more temporary programs lapse.
During the pandemic, cities like Buffalo were able to rush food assistance to families who had lost income or access to school meals, and prevent child hunger from skyrocketing. But many of those programs are temporary, and the pandemic and its economic fallout are still with us.
We can’t just return to the old normal.
We need permanent expansions of food assistance to prevent a worsening hunger crisis, and we must make it easier to get healthy food with existing dollars. The Restaurant Meals Program would do just that, by allowing homeless, disabled and many elderly residents to use their SNAP benefits to purchase lower-cost hot or prepared food at approved restaurants and retailers statewide.
At the same time, it would provide much-needed support for New York restaurants, many of which have been hard hit by the pandemic. This bill is a win-win for our state: it prevents hunger, while also supporting local business owners, restaurant workers and our economy.
Rachel Sabella is the director of No Kid Hungry New York.