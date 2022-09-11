Another Voice: Airbnb and VRBO properties should pay their share of occupancy taxes

I started my senior year of high school in 1974. Back then there were no cellphones or personal computers, and tweeting was something reserved for birds.

Many travelers relied on travel agents to book rooms in hotels or motels. There was no Airbnb or VRBO (Vacation Rentals By Owner) on the yet-to-be-invented Internet.

In January 2022, I assumed the duties of Erie County comptroller. In the first week, my staff briefed me on the county’s hotel occupancy tax (aka bed tax). The tax was created via local law in 1974 and requires lodging establishments to collect either 3% or 5% of the room charge (depending on the hotel’s size) from their guests. My staff explained that a number of establishments were delinquent in their legal obligations.

Some hotels were not submitting quarterly tax returns, or not remitting the taxes, or were in violation of payment agreements. The money they are holding does not belong to the hotels; it was a tax paid by travelers and it belongs to the county.

So, we notified hotels that we would be actively enforcing the law. Every dollar collected in hotel occupancy taxes is a dollar that will not have to be raised in property taxes.

This whole exercise got us to thinking about the hotel occupancy tax. Much of the tax supports tourism which, in turn, benefits the hospitality industry. In recent years, Erie County has spent millions of dollars on the Buffalo Zoo, the Botanical Gardens, Kleinhans Music Hall, the Buffalo-Niagara Convention Center and a host of cultural organizations.

The hotel tax, collected by local hoteliers, has helped to fund these expenditures.

It’s been 48 years since the hotel tax law was passed, however, and travelers can now book rooms via the internet on Airbnb, VRBO or other hosting platforms. By booking rooms in this way, travelers are not paying the hotel occupancy tax, as the 1974 law does not allow the county to impose the bed tax on vacation rentals.

This creates an uneven playing field, as only the hotels collect the bed tax and are registered with the county.

For this reason, we recently drafted a local law and sent a letter to the Erie County Legislature and the county executive suggesting they amend the law to extend the tax to hosting platforms and vacation rental properties. This creates equity and fairness between vacation rental properties and traditional hoteliers.

More importantly, it benefits the taxpayers of Erie County by developing additional revenue that can be used to support the tourist industry.

Kevin R. Hardwick is Erie County comptroller.