Artificial intelligence strikes fear in the hearts of some writers, scholars, lawyers, teachers and creative artists. Will they lose their jobs to sophisticated computer programs capable of generating journalism, scholarship, legal briefs and works of art? Will teachers and professors now have to suspect AI plagiarism whenever they read a student paper, thesis or dissertation?

If my experience with AI is typical, the concern over it is, at least for now, vastly overblown. But some current AI products do pose a serious danger to those who want the truth.

Many AI sites now promise to write news and feature articles, blogs, press releases, student papers, scholarly publications and more. I tested many of these sites, presenting them with the task of writing a factual article about a topic I know better than anyone: me. All the sites accepted my three-word prompt, “Charles Patrick Ewing,” and within minutes gave me manuscripts ranging from 50 to 4,000 words, purportedly chronicling my life as a lawyer, forensic psychologist and law professor.

All of them were extremely flattering but mostly wrong on the facts. The few correct facts they presented appeared to have been cribbed directly from Wikipedia. The rest were not only wrong but often laughable. Two of the AI manuscripts indicated that I began my work in the legal profession after retiring from a legendary NBA career with the New York Knicks. Another attributed my attraction to the law to a job I never held: legal assistant in the state office of corrections. That article also got my education wrong, twice. At the beginning of the article, readers were told that I graduated from Marquette Law School; later the article said I graduated from Stanford Law. Another reported that I graduated from the University at Buffalo law school. In fact, I was on the UB law school faculty for 35 years but graduated from Harvard Law School.

But the inaccuracies did not end with my NBA career, job in corrections and legal education. Some articles said I earned a bachelor’s degree from Notre Dame, Yale, Clark or the University of Wisconsin, although I received that degree from Syracuse University. The articles asserted that I had written many books; true, but almost all of the ones they named not only weren’t written by me but do not exist. One AI site erroneously described me as “currently the federal judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.”

All of the dates mentioned in the AI articles were wrong, including the year I was born and the date of my purported death (Feb. 28, 2020). And, although I Iived in Buffalo for many years, I was not born there or in Jamaica, as some articles stated. Nor, contrary to one article’s assertion, was I ever a partner at Buffalo’s largest law firm. Also, contrary to the various jobs attributed to me in these articles, I never taught at a law school other than UB; I did not teach at Georgetown, Northwestern, Michigan, Wisconsin or Marquette. Finally, and perhaps most absurdly, one of the AI manuscripts reported that I was appointed to the Supreme Court at 24, served on the court for over three decades and, somehow during my tenure as a justice, also managed to clerk for Justice David Souter.

These are just a few of the many errors AI made in writing my biography. On the chance that this was a one-off mistake, I asked two of these AI sites to describe the biography of my wife, the Rev. Sharon Harris-Ewing. These requests also resulted in articles riddled with errors. According to AI, she is the daughter of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, was born in Jamaica and is president of a nonexistent organization of theological seminaries in the Caribbean. Most disturbingly, one article stated that “she has been a vocal advocate of Christian nationalist ideology, and has worked tirelessly to ensure that public school curricula reflect this belief system,” when actually she is an outspoken critic of Christian Nationalism and its effects on public schools.

Artificial intelligence will no doubt improve in the years ahead and will likely become a significant part of all of our lives, for better or worse and whether we realize it or not. But for now, we all need to take at least its written products with a large helping of salt.

Charles P. Ewing is SUNY distinguished service professor and professor of law emeritus at the University at Buffalo.