Another Voice: Agricultural workers deserve fairness in overtime pay

“To work so many hours every week, year-round, year after year, is not a sustainable way to maintain the health of the workers, to care for our children, or to maintain a family.”

This was the argument of a greenhouse worker for why the New York State Wage Board should decide on a 40-hour threshold for overtime pay for farm workers. The wage board is required to meet on this question by Dec. 15, and to make recommendations to the labor commissioner by Dec. 31.

Most New Yorkers earn time-and-a-half when they log more than 40 hours a week. Yet, under state law, agricultural workers are eligible for overtime pay after 60 hours. This means someone could work 10 hours a day, six days a week and still not be paid overtime.

“The minimum should be 40 hours. That is the minimum for others, it should be the same for us. We are not able to pay for the cost of living as single mothers with 60 hours of normal pay,” said Ericka, an Oswego County apple packer.

When the Wage Board meets, the members will no doubt hear from farm owners that overtime pay will be devastating to the farm economy. Yet, while employers can be expected to complain about any added regulation, the evidence suggests that this would be a manageable cost to farm owners and a substantial benefit to farm workers and the communities they live in.