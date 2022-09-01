Another Voice: After 30 years, Independent Health Foundation still changing and saving lives

It has been called Buffalo’s Renaissance, and Western New York is certainly experiencing a rebirth, from the development of the waterfront to the expansion of the downtown medical campus. However, not everyone has been uplifted. Nearly a third of our neighbors live at or below the poverty level, including 22% of children under 18, as families struggle with structural and social inequities that limit their access to health services and education.

Identifying and addressing these disparities requires an enduring, collective effort. For the past three decades, the Independent Health Foundation has played an integral role as a member of a regional cohort of funders and service providers focused on the needs of marginalized and disenfranchised communities. Through partnerships with grassroots organizations, the foundation has collectively empowered the at-risk community to take agency over their personal health.

Recognized as a dedicated hometown company focused on improving the region’s health, Independent Health established the foundation to create positive change, providing services where they are most needed.

Thanks to the contributions of partners – businesses, governments, and local organizations – coupled with countless volunteer hours, we send a clear message in one united voice to our neighbors: “We’ve got your back.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the foundation’s seven signature programs – Kids Run, Healthy Options, Good for the Neighborhood, Fitness for Kids Challenge, Soccer for Success, Growing Up Strong and First Night – work with community organizations. Thanks to those key partnerships, in 2021 alone, the foundation facilitated nearly 200 health screenings at community sites, distributed more than 7,000 bags of fresh produce and helped more than 12,000 kids become active through programs involving soccer, running and fitness challenges.

Our organization is tangibly improving the health of our community.

Last year, the Healthy Options at Home program, in collaboration with the African Heritage Food Co-op, engaged more than 400 families, providing fresh food meal kits, furnishing kitchen supplies and teaching participants how to create healthy meals, with 84% of them preparing those recipes again on their own. The foundation is empowering individuals and families to take control of their health. Importantly, our programs are open to all members of our community.

The initiative to change the trajectory will require the collective efforts of all of us to ensure that the rising tide does, indeed, lift all boats.

After three decades, the foundation’s commitment continues to be changing lives and saving lives.

Stuart Angert is chair of the Independent Health Foundation.