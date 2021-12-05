Another Voice: Afghan refugees represent opportunity for Buffalo Niagara

Buffalo is expected to be one of two dozen cities resettling Afghan evacuees as the United States processes tens of thousands of at-risk individuals.

While we have a moral obligation to support these displaced Afghans, they will contribute to the vibrancy of our communities and the strength of our economies for generations to come as other immigrant groups have done historically.

About 1,100 Afghan evacuees are heading to New York, with one-third set to resettle within the Buffalo-Niagara area, the state’s largest share.

This presents a logistical challenge, but it’s also a huge opportunity.

The 2020 census revealed that immigrants and refugees helped the Buffalo population grow for the first time in 70 years. And immigrants contributed $258.8 million in state and local taxes across the Western New York area in 2019 alone because they had access and the ability to engage impactfully in the local economy.

What many don’t realize is that refugee families are limited to 90 days of support before they are responsible for self-sufficiency.