Another Voice: Advances in science, medicine lower the age of fetal viability, challenging abortion

On the highway heading south through downtown Buffalo, a billboard is displayed that describes New York’s current abortion policy and calls for a repeal of the Reproductive Health Act (RHA). The billboard elicits much-needed attention to the inconsistencies among New York’s abortion laws, current scientific understanding of fetal viability and the public’s lack of support for later-term abortion (20-plus weeks of gestation).

Viability is the ability of an unborn baby to survive outside of a mother’s womb, with or without medical intervention. In 1970, New York first legalized on-demand abortion pre-viability, which at the time rested within 24 weeks’ gestation. Decades later, in 2019, despite medical science and public consensus opposing later-term abortions in New York, the RHA was passed, which continued to legalize abortion for any or no reason within 24 weeks of pregnancy. By 2019, however, it was crystal clear that unborn children can be viable before this gestational age.