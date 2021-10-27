Another Voice: Advanced Clean Trucks rule needed for cleaner air in NY

As a pediatrician, I see firsthand children suffering from the impacts of vehicle pollution in Buffalo. A mother brings her asthmatic son into the clinic because his asthma hasn’t improved despite medication. A young teen avoids spending time outside because breathing in exhaust has caused symptoms of chronic cough.
While I can prescribe medication to help ease their symptoms, the solution is to ensure clean air. That is why I, as a pediatrician, advocate for state leaders to pass policies that can save lives through cleaner air.
Transportation is the largest source of climate-disrupting pollution and is responsible for 36% of greenhouse gas emissions in New York, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and the bulk of Diesel-powered trucks and buses are particularly concerning for public health because they emit toxic air pollutants like nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and ground-level ozone.
These trucks and buses have made our air dangerous to breathe, resulting in harmful health impacts (including asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses, as well as cancer and premature death) for communities in Buffalo, including my patients.
More than a decade ago, Buffalo had similar ozone levels to Los Angeles, where some communities live in what experts label the “diesel death zone.” Although Buffalo’s air quality has improved since, total emissions in Buffalo have increased by 6% since 1990, a New York Times analysis showed. This year, several areas of Western New York, including parts of Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties, exceeded safe levels of ground-level ozone.
Our children are among the most vulnerable to truck and bus pollution, in part because children typically spend more time playing and exercising outdoors. In addition, their lungs are still developing and they have higher breathing rates compared to adults, increasing their risk and even potentially permanently damaging their lungs.
Children with asthma suffer from traffic-related air pollutants, which can result in visits to the emergency room, hospitalizations and school absences. And even small increases in long-term exposure to air pollution have been associated with an increased Covid-19 death rate.
The burden of our polluted air is also not distributed equally. Air pollution from cars and trucks impacts communities of color to a greater extent. Asian Americans, African Americans and Latino communities are disproportionately exposed to higher amounts of air pollution from cars, trucks and buses compared to white communities and are more likely to live in counties with a greater number of days with high ozone and particulate matter.
We can rectify this public health issue by electrifying our diesel trucks. Gov. Kathy Hochul just announced that New York will consider adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule, which would require manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission trucks beginning in 2025. This rule will put more zero-emission trucks on our roads and reduce toxic pollutants from diesel trucks, providing cleaner air in Buffalo and statewide. Our children stand to gain the most from adopting this rule, which is why I support it. A new study from M.J. Bradley and Associates shows that the rule would help our community by preventing hospital visits, reducing premature deaths and decreasing lost work days from respiratory illnesses.
We have no time to waste. New York must adopt this rule by the end of the year for the health of our communities and habitability of our planet.
There is hope for cleaner air if we take action right now. The Hochul administration just opened the public comment period to consider adoption of the rule. You can help by supporting adoption of the ACT rule in New York by letting the Hochul administration know why clean air matters to you and your family.
Dr. Sarah Ventre is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Jacobs Schools of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at the University at Buffalo.