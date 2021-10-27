Another Voice: Advanced Clean Trucks rule needed for cleaner air in NY

Our children are among the most vulnerable to truck and bus pollution, in part because children typically spend more time playing and exercising outdoors. In addition, their lungs are still developing and they have higher breathing rates compared to adults, increasing their risk and even potentially permanently damaging their lungs.

Children with asthma suffer from traffic-related air pollutants, which can result in visits to the emergency room, hospitalizations and school absences. And even small increases in long-term exposure to air pollution have been associated with an increased Covid-19 death rate.

The burden of our polluted air is also not distributed equally. Air pollution from cars and trucks impacts communities of color to a greater extent. Asian Americans, African Americans and Latino communities are disproportionately exposed to higher amounts of air pollution from cars, trucks and buses compared to white communities and are more likely to live in counties with a greater number of days with high ozone and particulate matter.